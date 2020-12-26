From Neha Kakkar to Alia Bhatt: Check out these fashionable airport looks

With things slowly getting back to normal, B-Town has finally started travelling too. From Alia Bhatt’s fashionable entry to Disha Patani’s comfortable ensemble, check out who wore what in their recent transit. Read on to know more.

Alia Bhatt

By far this is our favourite airport look in recent times — the cord set is simple yet chic. We can’t get enough of the matching mask and the quirky glasses. She was spotted in yet another co-ord set in a bright prink colour paired with a black mask and sling bag. Check out the outfit below.

Kishwar M Rai

Kishwer kept it warm in an army print sweatshirt paired with black jeans and suede chocolate brown boots. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses and a classic Christian Dior tote.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

The couple always makes for a stylish entry and it was no different at the airport too. While Kakkar went for a pink tracksuit with a V-neck top, Rohanpreet went for a grey sweatshirt and ochre yellow track pants with chunky white sneakers and a sling bag.

Disha Patani

The Malang actor always makes fabulous athleisure entry and we love her latest outfit! The cami-like top in mint green was paired with a pair of grey track pants and white sneakers. Completed with a face mask — she was head-to-toe in Adidas.

Isha Koppikar Narang

Heading to London with her family — Isha Koppikar opted for a plain black tracksuit and was spotted sans any makeup. With her hair tied cutely in pigtails, the look was completed with a dark blue face mask.

