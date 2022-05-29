From Malaika Arora to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 23 – May 29)

May 29, 2022 5:25:45 pm
The tinsel town was busy this week promoting movies, attending screenings, and celebrating one of the industry’s stalwarts’ 50th birthday bash, which only means that there were multiple jaw-droppingly amazing fashion moments.
Let’s take a look at which one hit the spot, which one didn’t.
HIT – Manushi Chhillar
Manushi looked as bright as sunshine in this golden yellow lehenga set with applique flowers on the skirt lending a wonderful 3D effect to the ensemble.
MISS- Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty‘s yellow crop top paired with a multicoloured, patterned, pleated and slit skirt paired with pink pumps simply failed to make a mark.
HIT- Abhimanyu Dassani
Abhimanyu looked super stylish, comfy, and casual-cool in this olive green chinos and shirt set. Men, take notes for casual summer dressing that makes a style statement.
HIT- Malaika Arora
Malaika aced the balance of dressing up and casual dressing in these pair of statement iridescent trousers that she paired with a simple white Christian Dior bralette and stilettoes.
MISS- Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline‘s printed, tasseled co-ord set with distressed trousers was ill-styled and executed.
MISS- Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah‘s hot pint sequin co-ord set could’ve been a sure stunner if not for its unflattering silhouette.
HIT- Vaani Kapoor
Vaani looked stunning in an electric blue, form fitting strapless, sequin dress. It’s classic, chic, with a twist of edgy.
