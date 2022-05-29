scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
From Malaika Arora to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 23 – May 29)

Let's take a look at which ensemble hit the spot, which one didn't. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 5:25:45 pm
fashion hits and misses, bollywood fashion, karan johar 50th birthday party, shilpa shetty, abhimanyu dassani, jacqueline fernandez, vaani kapoor, tamannaah bhatia, manushi chhillarWhich celebrity look did you like the most this week? (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

The tinsel town was busy this week promoting movies, attending screenings, and celebrating one of the industry’s stalwarts’ 50th birthday bash, which only means that there were multiple jaw-droppingly amazing fashion moments.

Let’s take a look at which one hit the spot, which one didn’t.

HIT – Manushi Chhillar

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
manushi chhillar Manushi Chhillar during the promotions of her debut movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi looked as bright as sunshine in this golden yellow lehenga set with applique flowers on the skirt lending a wonderful 3D effect to the ensemble.

ALSO READ |Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in pink; see pics

MISS- Shilpa Shetty

shilpa shetty Shilpa Shetty in a multicoloured ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty‘s yellow crop top paired with a multicoloured, patterned, pleated and slit skirt paired with pink pumps simply failed to make a mark.

HIT- Abhimanyu Dassani

abhimanyu dassani Abhimanyu Dassani in a monotone outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhimanyu looked super stylish, comfy, and casual-cool in this olive green chinos and shirt set. Men, take notes for casual summer dressing that makes a style statement.

HIT- Malaika Arora

malaika arora Malaika Arora in iridescent trousers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika aced the balance of dressing up and casual dressing in these pair of statement iridescent trousers that she paired with a simple white Christian Dior bralette and stilettoes.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora demonstrates three yoga asanas to reduce belly fat; watch

MISS- Jacqueline Fernandez

jacqueline fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez during movie promotions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline‘s printed, tasseled co-ord set with distressed trousers was ill-styled and executed.

MISS- Tamannaah Bhatia

tamannaah bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah‘s hot pint sequin co-ord set could’ve been a sure stunner if not for its unflattering silhouette.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in ball gown; Urvashi Rautela wows in tulle ensemble

HIT- Vaani Kapoor

vaani kapoor Vaani Kapoor at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani looked stunning in an electric blue, form fitting strapless, sequin dress. It’s classic, chic, with a twist of edgy.

