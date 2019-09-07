From Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 1 — Sept 6)

Whatever Bollywood does, it does with elan. Even something as common as taking a flight. These celebrities — who are also paparazzi favourites — were spotted outside of the airport earlier this week, their fashion game on point. From Katrina Kaif and Gauahar Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer-Deepika, we bring to you some of our favourite looks that were casual, subtle and yet, voguish.

Check out the pictures here.

Malaika Arora

We absolutely love Malaika’s classy airport outfit. The actress-model chose to don a white tank top with black jacket, a pair of ripped pants and comfy white shoes. She also carried a hat.

Ranveer-Deepika

The husband-wife duo was earlier spotted at the airport, hands entwined, looking like the power couple of Bollywood that they are. While Ranveer was seen in an olive green eskimo jacket, which he wore over a plain white tee shirt and black pants, Deepika opted for an all-black look. The actress was spotted in a long black jacket, black sweatshirt and black pants.

Nushrat Bharucha

The Punchnama actress is busy with the promotions of her latest film Dream Girl, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She was spotted wearing a denim dress, which she paired with white sneakers. We like the simple, casual vibe.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann, too, was spotted in an all-black outfit, as he took to the promotions of his upcoming film Dream Girl. Trust the actor to always have an easy-breezy vibe.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif is known for her fine taste in fashion, and in her recent look, she opted for a pair of brown pegged pants and a printed top, which she paired with a full-sleeved cropped jacket and high heels. She completed the look with a pair of shades, and we must say, we love the ensemble. It looks pretty chic and manageable.

Gauahar Khan

The actress kept her look simple, opting for an over-sized white shirt and ripped denim pants. She completed her look with a pair of shades and blue pump shoes.