Toggle Menu
From Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 1 — Sept 6)https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/from-malaika-arora-to-katrina-kaif-best-airport-looks-of-the-week-sept-1-sept-6-5974609/

From Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: Best airport looks of the week (Sept 1 — Sept 6)

These celebrities — who are also paparazzi favourites — were spotted outside of the airport earlier this week, their fashion game on point.

airport looks, katrina kaif, malaika arora, deepika padukone, ranveer singh, indian express, indian express news
Here are some of our favourite airport looks of this week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Whatever Bollywood does, it does with elan. Even something as common as taking a flight. These celebrities — who are also paparazzi favourites — were spotted outside of the airport earlier this week, their fashion game on point. From Katrina Kaif and Gauahar Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer-Deepika, we bring to you some of our favourite looks that were casual, subtle and yet, voguish.

Check out the pictures here.

Malaika Arora

malaika arora, airprort look, indian express, indian express news
The actress looked classy in her latest look. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We absolutely love Malaika’s classy airport outfit. The actress-model chose to don a white tank top with black jacket, a pair of ripped pants and comfy white shoes. She also carried a hat.

Ranveer-Deepika

ranveer singh, deepika padukone, airport look, Indian Express, Indian Express news
The power couple was earlier spotted at the airport. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The husband-wife duo was earlier spotted at the airport, hands entwined, looking like the power couple of Bollywood that they are. While Ranveer was seen in an olive green eskimo jacket, which he wore over a plain white tee shirt and black pants, Deepika opted for an all-black look. The actress was spotted in a long black jacket, black sweatshirt and black pants.

ALSO READ | The Zoya Factor promotions: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a red anarkali; see pics

Nushrat Bharucha

Advertising
nushrat bharucha, airport look, indian express, indian express news
The actress is busy promoting her latest film Dream Girl. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Punchnama actress is busy with the promotions of her latest film Dream Girl, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She was spotted wearing a denim dress, which she paired with white sneakers. We like the simple, casual vibe.

Ayushmann Khurrana

ayushmann khurrana, airport look, indian express, indian express news
The actor opted for an all-black look. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann, too, was spotted in an all-black outfit, as he took to the promotions of his upcoming film Dream Girl. Trust the actor to always have an easy-breezy vibe.

Katrina Kaif

katrina kaif, airport look, indian express, indian express news
The actress looks super stylish in her latest look. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kaif is known for her fine taste in fashion, and in her recent look, she opted for a pair of brown pegged pants and a printed top, which she paired with a full-sleeved cropped jacket and high heels. She completed the look with a pair of shades, and we must say, we love the ensemble. It looks pretty chic and manageable.

Gauahar Khan

gauahar khan, airport look, indian express, indian express news
Khan opted for a simple day look. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The actress kept her look simple, opting for an over-sized white shirt and ripped denim pants. She completed her look with a pair of shades and blue pump shoes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android