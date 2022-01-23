scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
From Malaika Arora to Ayushmann Khurrana: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 16 – Jan 23)

Take a look at what some of your favourite celebrities wore this week.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 23, 2022 1:20:51 pm
fashionCheck out what the B-town stars wore this week! (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Bollywood celebrities have given us some great fashion moments, from super chic to casual street wear. We are three weeks down in 2022 and the fashion game has been on-point for most of them. From being spotted post-workout or just a casual day in the city, their outfits are mostly on fleek. Let’s take a look at this week’s hits and misses.

HIT – Malaika Arora

Malaika Malaika Arora kept is chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora has given us major fashion moments and inspiration from time after time. This beauty paired her mint printed co-ord set with casual white sneakers and with her hair kept open, she did hit all the right fashion spots.

HIT – Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty Keeping it cool with an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Tadap star wore an all-black look and proved that you can never go wrong with the colour. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers, messy hair, and most importantly, a black mask.

HIT – Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna kept it casual and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna kept is casual and classy. She styled her Emerald t-shirt by tying a front knot with blue Denim and tan slides. This look is effortless and very chic.

HIT – Tamannaah

Tamannaah Tamannaah kept it chic yet classy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah has given some major fashion inspiration and she continues to stun us with her casual yet classy outfits. She wore a black faux-leather belt dress and finished the look with classic red heels with a hint of black.

HIT – Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre She was spotted leaving her house. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre always looks beautiful and elegant. She wore a cream and light-blue tie-dye co-ord set, pairing it with Birken sandals. This casual and chic look is a hit.

HIT – Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet gave the girl-next-door vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh gave a casual girl-next-door vibe with this ensemble. She wore a classic white t-shirt and light blue Denim with white sneakers and completed it with a lime cropped blazer.

MISS – Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrat Barucha She was spotted outside her place. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Chhori star has given major fashion moments with her outfits, but this time she missed the spot. The athleisure look with black top and grey sweatpants is a hit, but the sunglasses pull it down and has left us a bit disappointed.

MISS – Aamir Khan

Amir Khan He was spotted near his residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The superstar was spotted wearing a casual ensemble. He wore a plain white t-shirt with light-yellow cargo shorts with a pair of Birken sandals. The ensemble looks a bit uncoordinated and has left us disappointed.

MISS – Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana has made many bold and fashionable choices, but this casual look does not work for us. He paired a red Supreme t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

