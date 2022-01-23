From Malaika Arora to Ayushmann Khurrana: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 16 – Jan 23)

January 23, 2022 1:20:51 pm
Bollywood celebrities have given us some great fashion moments, from super chic to casual street wear. We are three weeks down in 2022 and the fashion game has been on-point for most of them. From being spotted post-workout or just a casual day in the city, their outfits are mostly on fleek. Let’s take a look at this week’s hits and misses.
HIT – Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora has given us major fashion moments and inspiration from time after time. This beauty paired her mint printed co-ord set with casual white sneakers and with her hair kept open, she did hit all the right fashion spots.
HIT – Ahan Shetty
The Tadap star wore an all-black look and proved that you can never go wrong with the colour. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers, messy hair, and most importantly, a black mask.
HIT – Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna kept is casual and classy. She styled her Emerald t-shirt by tying a front knot with blue Denim and tan slides. This look is effortless and very chic.
HIT – Tamannaah
Tamannaah has given some major fashion inspiration and she continues to stun us with her casual yet classy outfits. She wore a black faux-leather belt dress and finished the look with classic red heels with a hint of black.
HIT – Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre always looks beautiful and elegant. She wore a cream and light-blue tie-dye co-ord set, pairing it with Birken sandals. This casual and chic look is a hit.
HIT – Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh gave a casual girl-next-door vibe with this ensemble. She wore a classic white t-shirt and light blue Denim with white sneakers and completed it with a lime cropped blazer.
MISS – Nushrratt Bharuccha
The Chhori star has given major fashion moments with her outfits, but this time she missed the spot. The athleisure look with black top and grey sweatpants is a hit, but the sunglasses pull it down and has left us a bit disappointed.
MISS – Aamir Khan
The superstar was spotted wearing a casual ensemble. He wore a plain white t-shirt with light-yellow cargo shorts with a pair of Birken sandals. The ensemble looks a bit uncoordinated and has left us disappointed.
MISS – Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana has made many bold and fashionable choices, but this casual look does not work for us. He paired a red Supreme t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.
