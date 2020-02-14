From long bob to fringes, Yami Gautam has been giving us major hair goals; take a look

Yami Gautam is giving us hair goals! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Yami Gautam is giving us hair goals! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are an ardent fan of Fleabag you will remember the famous dialogue “hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t, so we could actually think about something else occasionally, but it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day”. We know how strongly it resonated with us, and if you are bored with your hair, Yami Gautam is out there giving us major inspiration to switch your hairstyle for something interesting and fuss-free.

Ahead, we mention all the times she gave us hair goals.

Fringes

The actor recently got a major hair makeover and we love it! After sporting a long bob for quite sometime, this change is like a breath of fresh hair. Easy to manage, the fringe cut can be sported by everyone, and is super versatile. In fact, it even suits different face shapes. Those with thick hair, it is suggested go for a layered fringe.

Wet hair

The wet-hair look has garnered enough attention, because it is so chic and sexy and has also been touted as one of the biggest hair trends. Like every look, a lot of questions loom around this one too — is it water? Or a pomade? Or a gel that was used to achieve this look? If you want to recreate the Bala actor’s look, generously use a hair gel. Focus the application on the roots, and spreading it out from front to back combing it out. You could even give it a grunge look by simply combing it out with your fingers.

Sleek straight hair

Your safest bet could be this hair look. It is simple, fuss-free and doesn’t require much styling. But, it is also the hairstyle that gives you ample room to jazz this up. You could do that by opting for pearl-encrusted hair clips or silk hair scrunchies! However, if you are someone who’s hair is straight but frizzy, you will need a good blowdry to set your hair silky straight.

Side parting

This hairstyle barely takes fractions of seconds to get. The foremost thing to do if you are recreating this look is to see, which side has more hair. When you blow dry your hair, which will be the next step, do the side with less hair and away from your face. With a straightener, carve out beach waves. Seal the deal by locking in the baby hair with bobby pins and you will be good to go!

Beach waves

Summers are almost here and there’s nothing like hitting the beach. So why not do it with style with beachy waves? They seem unruly but are super chic. The key to achieving this look is simply by going easy with your hairstyle. Just apply a hair protectant cream to protect your hair from the heat of styling equipment. Take at least two-inches of your hair and curl them on your curling hair-barrel. Do this with your entire crown, with varying sizes of the sections of your hair.

Which is your favourite look?

