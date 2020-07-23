From Kriti Sanon to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood loves Tarun Tahiliani shararas

Do you like shararas? (Photo: Tarun Tahiliani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Do you like shararas? (Photo: Tarun Tahiliani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Tarun Tahiliani is immensely loved by Bollywood celebrities who are often seen wearing his creations for red carpet events, festivals and also film promotions. Whether it is saris, lehenga sets or even fusion outfits, his designs have been worn by actors like Madhuri Dixit and Taapsee Pannu to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among many others. However, celebs stand out whenever they step out wearing his shararas. Take a look below.

Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this full-sleeved sheer tulle kurti paired with a detailed sharara and matching dupatta. The ensemble stood out for the Swarovski crystals jaal detailing on the kurti. The outfit was accessorised with a golden choker and a pair of dainty earrings and kadas. The actor kept her hair tied in a neat ponytail, and opted for brown smokey eyes with neutral lips to complete the look.

Athiya Shetty looked stunning in this ivory sharara with multicoloured embroidery. Keeping it simple, she went for a silver maangtika, and completed her look with monochromatic makeup which featured softly-blended pink eyeshadow and flushed cheeks.

Styled by Tanvi Ghavri, Shraddha Kapoor stole the show in this intricately designed silver sharara which featured pearls and crystals detailing. Strong smokey eyes, nude lips and a pair of silver chaandbalis completed the look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon looks like a vision in this pastel sharara. The full sleeves kurti stood out for the beads detailing on the hemline and the cape-like neckline. Keeping her look soft, she went for statement golden earrings along with glowy skin and pink lipstick.

