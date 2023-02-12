From Kriti Sanon to Masaba Gupta: Fashion hits and misses (February 6-12)

B-town celebrities consistently step up their fashion game and astound us with their fashionable choices. This week too, we witnessed several fantastic looks, making it hard to give most of them a miss. Take a look to know which fashion outings left us impressed and which we thought could have been better.

Here’s our take on this week’s fashion hits and misses.

HIT – Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta looked lovely in a long nude-coloured dress that she wore with an oversized brown leather blazer. The fashion designer wore matching nude sandals with her dress and accessorised the look with a thick gold chain. Keeping up with the monotone theme, Masaba wore brown lipstick to add the finishing touches.

HIT- Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shamita Shetty look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty’s casual outing in a blue striped shirt dress had us impressed. The actor wore basic flats and carried a brown leather tote bag. Shamita opted for natural-looking makeup and left her long tresses open.

HIT – Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon’s effortless, comfy look in a delicate sage green top paired with matching shorts is simple yet pretty. The actor tied her hair in a bun and wore comfy brown sandals. She ditched accessories for her casual outing and went for minimal makeup.

HIT – Sobhita Dhulipala

Shobhita Dhulipala look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shobhita Dhulipala look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

We are in love with Sobhita Dhulipala’s one-shoulder pink and orange fringe midi dress. The actor paired the beautiful, eye-popping dress with statement gold earrings and sandals. The actor also had bright orange lip colour on and tied her hair up in a bun with a centre parting.

HIT – Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked stunning for one of their recent appearances together. Shahid wore a grey colour suit that had a double jacket – one was full-length and the other one was cropped. Mira on the other hand looked charming in a black and white geometric patterned jumpsuit. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a bun. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and bracelets.

HIT- Rohit Saraf

Advertisement

Rohit Saraf look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Saraf look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Saraf left a mark in this tweed black and grey matching jacket and pants. He wore a plain black t-shirt underneath and opted for chunky black shoes to complete his look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!