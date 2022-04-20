From Kim Kardashian to Bella Hadid, everybody is wearing low-rise jeans; are they back in fashion again?

It is a universal fact that fashion trends come and go, with some staying longer than expected, and many others making an unexpected comeback. But when it comes to low rise jeans, something that was ragingly popular in the 90s and 00s, it is definitely more unexpected than ever, given the love people continue to show for high-rise jeans.

Stars and fashion girls like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Paloma Elsesser, and new entrant Julia Fox seem to be quite into super low-rise jeans, as per their recent fashion outings. Are they signalling a major comeback of this happily forgotten trend?

Continuing with her obsession with all-black ‘fits, Kim wore a stunning black bodysuit with a pair of low-waist baggy black jeans with a slit at the knees. She balanced the oversized fit of the denims with a pair of pointed black boots.

Bella Hadid, whose love for 90s fashion is no news, seems to be fully onboard with not just low-rise denims but low-rise-everything, from chinos to trousers and skirts.

Supermodel Paloma Elsesser, too, wore a pair of denim shorts with a brown printed bikini set for a beach look.

Dua Lipa‘s “backstage nonna” look in a pair of super low-waist jeans and red halter-neck top paired with a cap and a printed scarf is yet another example of the singer’s love for 90s fashion.

Julia Fox completely redefined the denim-on-denim look as she not only sported a pair of super low-rise jeans without a button closure, but also wore a bra-top made out of the cut-out part of her denims. She paired with a tote bag made of denims and Alexander Wang denim knee-high boots.

American singer Ciara styled her low-rise jeans in a sporty look with a denim jacket with blue and red panels. A pair of white sneakers completed the look.

