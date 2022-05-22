From Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses (May 16- May 22)

May 22, 2022 6:20:31 pm
With movie promotions, screenings, and red carpets, stars stepped out in their stylish best this week. From Kiara Advani’s monochrome look featuring the colour of the season, to Dia Mirza‘s comfy and chic summer dress, this week was all about glam as well as minimal-but-stunning looks.
HIT: Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looked summer-appropriate and pretty in her comfy cotton printed kurta suit set that she paired with Kolhapuri heels.
HIT: Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza looked her elegant and pretty self in a white dress with soft blue embroidery that she paired with golden flats for the perfect summer-wear ensemble.
MISS: Kangana Ranaut
Kangana’s floral gown with a train lacked structure and had an unflattering silhouette. The floral embroideries, too, looked dated.
HIT: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani seems to have jumped on the bandwagon of this season’s colour: hot pink. She did so with a corset and flared pink trousers that looked crisp and stunning.
MISS- Sonakshi Sinha
While we like the pairing of the white blazer with the white bralette, everything else seems to be a miss in Sonakshi‘s recent OOTN. The tie-dye ripped jeans and wedges simply missed the mark.
HIT: Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty colour-blocked, and how! She wore an electric blue draped sari dress that she paired with a rust coloured trench coat and burnt red bustier.
