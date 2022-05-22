From Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses (May 16- May 22)

With movie promotions, screenings, and red carpets, stars stepped out in their stylish best this week. From Kiara Advani’s monochrome look featuring the colour of the season, to Dia Mirza‘s comfy and chic summer dress, this week was all about glam as well as minimal-but-stunning looks.

HIT: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in a traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in a traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked summer-appropriate and pretty in her comfy cotton printed kurta suit set that she paired with Kolhapuri heels.

HIT: Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza at an event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza at an event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza looked her elegant and pretty self in a white dress with soft blue embroidery that she paired with golden flats for the perfect summer-wear ensemble.

MISS: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut during the screening of Dhaakad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut during the screening of Dhaakad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana’s floral gown with a train lacked structure and had an unflattering silhouette. The floral embroideries, too, looked dated.

HIT: Kiara Advani

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani seems to have jumped on the bandwagon of this season’s colour: hot pink. She did so with a corset and flared pink trousers that looked crisp and stunning.

MISS- Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha during the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha during the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While we like the pairing of the white blazer with the white bralette, everything else seems to be a miss in Sonakshi‘s recent OOTN. The tie-dye ripped jeans and wedges simply missed the mark.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty

Shipa Shetty in a colour-blocking look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shipa Shetty in a colour-blocking look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty colour-blocked, and how! She wore an electric blue draped sari dress that she paired with a rust coloured trench coat and burnt red bustier.

