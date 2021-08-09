From Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez: Five actors who have rocked the sequin-sari look

If you have been following the trends recently, you would have realised that sequin fashion is back, especially on saris. Our social media feeds are inundated with stunning pictures of actors wearing them. It would be safe to say that this style is here to stay. Many mainstream designers have been churning out the perfect sequin-sari look for the gorgeous ladies of B-Town.

Here’s a look at some of them wearing dazzling creations by designer Manish Malhotra.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani rocked the look in a pastel-hued sari which was loosely draped over her blouse. The one-shoulder blouse bore crisscross details at the back that created a statement of its own. She chose to keep the rest of her look simple, styling her hair in soft curls and accessoring with a pair of round diamond-studded earrings. For makeup, she chose neutral shades with brushed eyebrows, perfect contour, definition around the eyes, and a nude lip. She completed the look with diamond bangles and a big statement ring.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was seen in a peach sequin sari which was styled with a strappy blouse featuring rhinestone and sequin detailing. We like how she ditched accessories — allowing the sari to work its magic — and instead opted for a soft makeup look. Her smokey eyes, a contoured base, nude lips, and perfectly blow-dried hair completed the look. She served us a look which is perfect for weddings as well as some rocking late-night parties.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha was clicked in a lavender sequined sari at an award show. With a plunging neck, shimmery velvet sleeveless blouse with a backless detailing, she styled herself in a minimalist way. She sported sleek rings and stone-studded earrings to accessorise her look, and went for nude lips, fluttery lashes, smokey eyes, pink blush, dewy makeup, and well-defined brows. She left her locks open in a side-swept manner.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in an off-white sequin sari which was teamed with a bikini-type style blouse. She put on light makeup, and opted to keep her hair untied.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a yellow sequined sari and draped it in a unique lehenga style. She took the pallu and draped it on her shoulders giving the illusion of a dupatta. Teamed with a silver embellished plunging neckline bralette, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She accessorised with just a pair of gold floral earrings, and glammed her hair up with a 60s-inspired hairdo. She went for dewy makeup with pink lips, highlighted cheekbones with a hint of blush, on-fleek brows, and fluttery lashes.

Which look did you like the best?

