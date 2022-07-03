scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
From Kiara Aadvani to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (June 27-July 3)

Some celebs impressed us with their sartorial choices while some did not. Take a look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 12:30:59 pm
Fashion Hits & MissesCheck out whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra )

Bollywood celebs kept it casual and breezy as they went around the city this week. While some looked extremely fashionable and chic, some did not quite hit the mark. Take a look at who impressed us and who failed to do so!

HIT: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani in a green ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani kept it casual with her light green ensemble. The actor donned a green patterned sleeveless shirt and pant. White nail colour paired with camel footwear complemented her look. The outfit was a hit seeing the soaring temperatures.

HIT: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan looks chic in her latest outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Kedarnath actor went for a plain white shirt and paired with denim shorts. She also wore white sports shoes. No matter how cliché, the outfit did not compromise on chicness.

MISS: Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor The actor is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bollywood debutante was seen wearing a camel and white hoodie along with camel hot pants. She paired her look with simple black slippers and a pink furry handbag. We are, however, not sure about the overall look and her bangs.

HIT: Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamana Bhatia Tamanna Bhatia kept it simple in her latest outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept her outfit simple this time. She went for a bright orange t-shirt paired with dark blue baggy denim jeans. Although she wore a simple outfit, she managed to look beautiful like always.

MISS: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aryan Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has performed quite well commercially (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wore a blue shirt and paired it with a black sweater. He went for a blue denim and black shoes. The outfit could not make it to the ‘hit’ list as it looked quite cliché.

HIT: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Sanya Malhotra in her hot pink outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dangal actor donned a hot pink dress with bell sleeves. With silver heels, earrings and a frizzy high tied bun, the actor looked elegant and drop-dead gorgeous.

HIT: Gauahar Khan

Gauhar Khan The actor was spotted in a white long dress (Source: Varinder Chawla)

White is surely the colour of the season. Gauahar looked ethereal in a white long dress with frilled neckline. She accessorised the outfit with a brown handbag and camel flats. Her ensemble gets a thumbs-up from us for sure.

HIT: Taapsee Pannu

Tapsee Panu The actor looked chic in her outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With a printed crop top and co-ord bell bottoms, the actor looked simple and elegant. She accessorised it with black stilettoes, silver bracelet and a high bun. She could, however, have gone for a better print.

HIT: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria The actor will be seen in Ek Villain sequel (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria kept it all chic with her latest outfit. With simple black sleeveless top paired with light denim shorts and black boots, the actor took the fashion quotient to another level. Her flowy brown hair, black handbag and black eyeglasses complemented her outfit.

