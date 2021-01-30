scorecardresearch
From Kartik Aaryan to Alia Bhatt: Take a look at how your favourite celebs keep it cool while travelling

Whether you like to keep it chic or just plain comfortable, there is a style cue for everyone!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2021 11:33:04 am
Which look is your favourite? (Photo: stylebyami/Instagram, PR handout/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

When celebrities step out, you can rely on them for offering you the best style cues if you are choosing to go on a vacation. Whether it is Kartik Aaryan’s chilled out sense of fashion or Gauahar Khan‘s outfit packed with a bit of power — there is something to match up to everyone’s vibe. Take a look below and select your pick!

Gauahar Khan

We love how the actor’s outfit is simple yet chic just with an addition of a plain black blazer. A black blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe and is great when you are travelling to attend an official meeting. Here she paired it with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of high waist denim.

Roshni Chopra

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Roshni Chopra opted for a uber cool look by going head to toe in leather. The look was styled with a classic Christian Dior tote bag and black-heeled espadrilles.

Alia Bhatt

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt went for a chic look by opting for wide pants designed by Dhruv Kapoor. This was styled with a shirt from H&M and a stylish face mask with an ‘A’ stitched on the same.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan keeps it uber cool as always. (Photo: PR handout)

The actor went for a graphic T-shirt paired with a trench coat in beige. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses, sneakers, and a pair of fitted denim.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Always trust Khurana to opt for bright colours while travelling and that in itself elevates his style game. Here he is seen in a slightly large sweatshirt in bright sky blue paired with his casual cargos and sneakers from Adidas.

