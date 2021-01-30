From Kartik Aaryan to Alia Bhatt: Take a look at how your favourite celebs keep it cool while travelling

When celebrities step out, you can rely on them for offering you the best style cues if you are choosing to go on a vacation. Whether it is Kartik Aaryan’s chilled out sense of fashion or Gauahar Khan‘s outfit packed with a bit of power — there is something to match up to everyone’s vibe. Take a look below and select your pick!

Gauahar Khan

We love how the actor’s outfit is simple yet chic just with an addition of a plain black blazer. A black blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe and is great when you are travelling to attend an official meeting. Here she paired it with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of high waist denim.

ALSO READ | From Kangana Ranaut to Sonakshi Sinha: Take a look at how Bollywood is acing airport fashion

Roshni Chopra

Roshni Chopra opted for a uber cool look by going head to toe in leather. The look was styled with a classic Christian Dior tote bag and black-heeled espadrilles.

Alia Bhatt

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt went for a chic look by opting for wide pants designed by Dhruv Kapoor. This was styled with a shirt from H&M and a stylish face mask with an ‘A’ stitched on the same.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan keeps it uber cool as always. (Photo: PR handout) Kartik Aaryan keeps it uber cool as always. (Photo: PR handout)

The actor went for a graphic T-shirt paired with a trench coat in beige. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses, sneakers, and a pair of fitted denim.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Always trust Khurana to opt for bright colours while travelling and that in itself elevates his style game. Here he is seen in a slightly large sweatshirt in bright sky blue paired with his casual cargos and sneakers from Adidas.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle