Sunday, January 09, 2022
From Tamannaah Bhatia to Tiger Shroff: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 3-Jan 9)

Check out what B-town celebrities wore this week!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 9, 2022 12:30:58 pm
Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

A new year means a new set of stylish looks by our favourite B-town celebrities who never miss a chance to give us fashion inspiration. Like every week, this week, too, celebrities were spotted in the city making a statement with their sartorial sense. A few failed to make a mark, leaving us disappointed. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week.

Sonnalli Seygall

Fashion hits and misses She dressed as a schoolgirl. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sonnalli Seygall was spotted In Bandra, giving fans flashbacks of their high school memories. She was dressed like a student, wearing a light blue collared shirt and a short, dark blue, pleated skirt. The actor was wearing a Balmain sling purse with the outfit and knee-length socks.

Kartik Aaryan 

Fashion hits and misses Kartik Aaryan spotted in casuals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Kartik Aaryan’s simple and casual looks never fail to win hearts. The actor was spotted wearing a casual attire: black sweatshirt and jeans, styled with white and red Nike shoes.

Karishma Tanna

Fashion hits and misses Actor Karishma Tanna made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Karishma Tanna looked absolutely stunning, dressed for dinner in Mumbai. She wore a jumpsuit, accessorised with chic bracelets, a pair of drop earrings, a shimmer purse and red heels.

Shraddha Kapoor

Fashion hits and misses Actor waves for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HITShraddha Kapoor left us impressed with her dark blue sequined top and jeans, with which she wore flats and carried a sling purse from Stella McCartney.

Tiger Shroff 

Fashion hits and misses Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Actor Tiger Shroff doesn’t fail to look charming in comfortable clothing. He donned a sleeveless grey tee with black pants and black shoes.     

Ayushmann Khurrana

Fashion hits and misses Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off olive green attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HITAyushmann Khuranna pulled off an olive green ensemble perfectly. The actor looked incredibly handsome in a tee and joggers, styled with a smartwatch.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Fashion hits and misses She looked chic in animal print. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HITTamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual-yet-stylish outfit. Her outfit was simple, consisting of blue trousers and an orange and black animal print crop top. Orange sneakers, earrings, and a bun in her hair added to the actor’s ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor 

Fashion hits and misses Bebo slays in Balenciaga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a Balenciaga shirt, biker shorts, and white Puma shoes just outside designer Manish Malhotra’s home. She completed the look with a Goyard Saint Louis gold GM purse, rings, and a timepiece.

Fatima Sana Shaikh 

Fashion hits and misses Actor Fatima Shah poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in a casual, chic outfit that looked perfect for a day out. The actor wore a white tee and denim shorts, with brown boots and a small black backpack.

Ananya Panday

Fashion hits and misses Ananya Pandey fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISSAnanya Panday, who usually impresses us with her style, was spotted wearing a casual attire: black and yellow tee and sweatpants teamed with white sneakers, leaving us feeling un-flattered.

