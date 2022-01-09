From Tamannaah Bhatia to Tiger Shroff: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 3-Jan 9)

January 9, 2022 12:30:58 pm
A new year means a new set of stylish looks by our favourite B-town celebrities who never miss a chance to give us fashion inspiration. Like every week, this week, too, celebrities were spotted in the city making a statement with their sartorial sense. A few failed to make a mark, leaving us disappointed. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week.
Sonnalli Seygall
HIT– Sonnalli Seygall was spotted In Bandra, giving fans flashbacks of their high school memories. She was dressed like a student, wearing a light blue collared shirt and a short, dark blue, pleated skirt. The actor was wearing a Balmain sling purse with the outfit and knee-length socks.
Kartik Aaryan
HIT– Kartik Aaryan’s simple and casual looks never fail to win hearts. The actor was spotted wearing a casual attire: black sweatshirt and jeans, styled with white and red Nike shoes.
Karishma Tanna
HIT– Karishma Tanna looked absolutely stunning, dressed for dinner in Mumbai. She wore a jumpsuit, accessorised with chic bracelets, a pair of drop earrings, a shimmer purse and red heels.
HIT– Shraddha Kapoor left us impressed with her dark blue sequined top and jeans, with which she wore flats and carried a sling purse from Stella McCartney.
Tiger Shroff
HIT– Actor Tiger Shroff doesn’t fail to look charming in comfortable clothing. He donned a sleeveless grey tee with black pants and black shoes.
Ayushmann Khurrana
HIT– Ayushmann Khuranna pulled off an olive green ensemble perfectly. The actor looked incredibly handsome in a tee and joggers, styled with a smartwatch.
Tamannaah Bhatia
HIT– Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual-yet-stylish outfit. Her outfit was simple, consisting of blue trousers and an orange and black animal print crop top. Orange sneakers, earrings, and a bun in her hair added to the actor’s ensemble.
HIT– Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a Balenciaga shirt, biker shorts, and white Puma shoes just outside designer Manish Malhotra’s home. She completed the look with a Goyard Saint Louis gold GM purse, rings, and a timepiece.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
HIT– Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in a casual, chic outfit that looked perfect for a day out. The actor wore a white tee and denim shorts, with brown boots and a small black backpack.
Ananya Panday
MISS– Ananya Panday, who usually impresses us with her style, was spotted wearing a casual attire: black and yellow tee and sweatpants teamed with white sneakers, leaving us feeling un-flattered.
