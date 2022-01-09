From Tamannaah Bhatia to Tiger Shroff: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 3-Jan 9)

A new year means a new set of stylish looks by our favourite B-town celebrities who never miss a chance to give us fashion inspiration. Like every week, this week, too, celebrities were spotted in the city making a statement with their sartorial sense. A few failed to make a mark, leaving us disappointed. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss this week.

Sonnalli Seygall

She dressed as a schoolgirl. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She dressed as a schoolgirl. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sonnalli Seygall was spotted In Bandra, giving fans flashbacks of their high school memories. She was dressed like a student, wearing a light blue collared shirt and a short, dark blue, pleated skirt. The actor was wearing a Balmain sling purse with the outfit and knee-length socks.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan spotted in casuals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan spotted in casuals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Kartik Aaryan’s simple and casual looks never fail to win hearts. The actor was spotted wearing a casual attire: black sweatshirt and jeans, styled with white and red Nike shoes.

Karishma Tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Karishma Tanna made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Karishma Tanna looked absolutely stunning, dressed for dinner in Mumbai. She wore a jumpsuit, accessorised with chic bracelets, a pair of drop earrings, a shimmer purse and red heels.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor waves for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor waves for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Shraddha Kapoor left us impressed with her dark blue sequined top and jeans, with which she wore flats and carried a sling purse from Stella McCartney.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Actor Tiger Shroff doesn’t fail to look charming in comfortable clothing. He donned a sleeveless grey tee with black pants and black shoes.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off olive green attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana pulls off olive green attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Ayushmann Khuranna pulled off an olive green ensemble perfectly. The actor looked incredibly handsome in a tee and joggers, styled with a smartwatch.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She looked chic in animal print. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked chic in animal print. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual-yet-stylish outfit. Her outfit was simple, consisting of blue trousers and an orange and black animal print crop top. Orange sneakers, earrings, and a bun in her hair added to the actor’s ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor

Bebo slays in Balenciaga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bebo slays in Balenciaga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a Balenciaga shirt, biker shorts, and white Puma shoes just outside designer Manish Malhotra’s home. She completed the look with a Goyard Saint Louis gold GM purse, rings, and a timepiece.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Shah poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Fatima Shah poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in a casual, chic outfit that looked perfect for a day out. The actor wore a white tee and denim shorts, with brown boots and a small black backpack.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Pandey fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Ananya Panday, who usually impresses us with her style, was spotted wearing a casual attire: black and yellow tee and sweatpants teamed with white sneakers, leaving us feeling un-flattered.

