From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (April 18 – April 24)

April 24, 2022 5:25:32 pm
This week, the stars brought out all their glamor, especially Karisma Kapoor who taught us how to rock summery classics like an absolute pro that she is.
Let’s take a look at who wore what, and whose look impressed us and whose did not.
Kareena looked superbly glamorous in a red shirt dress that she paired with pointed pumps and a tiny bag. Summer OOTD goals!
HIT- Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul looked lovely in a monotone pantsuit that she paired with a bright pink bralette and golden earrings.
HIT- Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor printed shirt look is a lesson for men to experiment with their shirts once in a while.
HIT- Ranveer Singh
Only Ranveer Singh can wear and pull of a printed, multicoloured and striped three-piece pantsuit with pink sneakers.
HIT– Karisma Kapoor
If there is one thing you should buy this summer, let it be something like this striped, matching kurta-trouser set that Lolo wore with juttis. She looked chic, extremely comfortable, and as elegant as always.
MISS- Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya’s blue full-sleeved dress with colour blocking pumps fell too flat and had no interesting details to look for.
HIT- Tara Sutaria
Tara’s version of pinstriped suit may just be our new favourite. The Heropanti 2 actor looked sexy and superbly sophisticated in this set that she paired with simple black pumps.
HIT– Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi‘s ivory kurta set is a summer staple, and the exquisite embroidery details only make it all the more stunning. The minimal accessorising with the pearl choker and stud earrings looked timeless.
HIT- Kiara Advani
Kiara loves her suits and blazers, and this time, she sported a monochrome look with a hot pink blazer dress paired with pink pumps and statement golden accessories.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-