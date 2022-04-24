scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 24, 2022
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (April 18 – April 24)

Here's what your favourite Bollywood stars wore during the week

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 24, 2022 5:25:32 pm
fashion hits and missesHere's what you need to see from this week's Bollywood fashion diaries. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

This week, the stars brought out all their glamor, especially Karisma Kapoor who taught us how to rock summery classics like an absolute pro that she is.

Let’s take a look at who wore what, and whose look impressed us and whose did not.

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a red dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena looked superbly glamorous in a red shirt dress that she paired with pointed pumps and a tiny bag. Summer OOTD goals!

HIT- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh Rajul Preet Singh during the promotions of ‘Runway34’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul looked lovely in a monotone pantsuit that she paired with a bright pink bralette and golden earrings.

In PREMIUM NOW |The changing face of showstoppers in Indian fashion shows, beyond Bollywood

HIT- Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor during the promotions of ‘Jersey’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor printed shirt look is a lesson for men to experiment with their shirts once in a while.

HIT- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh in a multicoloured pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Only Ranveer Singh can wear and pull of a printed, multicoloured and striped three-piece pantsuit with pink sneakers.

ALSO SEE |Ranveer Singh, pioneer of eccentric clothing, also knows how to carry elegant suits

HIT– Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor in a summery striped kurta and trouser set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If there is one thing you should buy this summer, let it be something like this striped, matching kurta-trouser set that Lolo wore with juttis. She looked chic, extremely comfortable, and as elegant as always.

MISS- Shriya Pilgaonkar

shriya pilgaonkar Shriya Pilgaonkar at a red carpet event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shriya’s blue full-sleeved dress with colour blocking pumps fell too flat and had no interesting details to look for.

ALSO READ |Rhea Chakraborty looks lovely in this summer-perfect wedding ensemble

HIT- Tara Sutaria

Tara sutaria Tara Sutaria during the promotions  of ‘Heropanti 2’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara’s version of pinstriped suit may just be our new favourite. The Heropanti 2 actor looked sexy and superbly sophisticated in this set that she paired with simple black pumps.

ALSO SEE |Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria and her elegant sense of style

HIT– Aditi Rao Hydari

aditi rao hydari Aditi Rao Hydari at a store event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi‘s ivory kurta set is a summer staple, and the exquisite embroidery details only make it all the more stunning. The minimal accessorising with the pearl choker and stud earrings looked timeless.

HIT- Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani in a hot pink blazer dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara loves her suits and blazers, and this time, she sported a monochrome look with a hot pink blazer dress paired with pink pumps and statement golden accessories.

