Sunday, April 10, 2022
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh: Fashion hits and misses (April 4-April 10)

Let's take a look at who wore what in the tinsel town

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 3:15:29 pm
hits and missesTake a look at what your fave celebs wore this week. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Another week, another series of stunning and some not-so-impressive looks as Bollywood stars settle into summer fashion — except for Mrunal Thakur and Taapsee Pannu whose ensembles are season-less in more ways than one.

Let’s take a look:

HIT: Taapsee Pannu

taapsee pannu Taapsee Pannu at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee looked absolutely radiant and gorgeous in an exquisite ensemble by Saroj Jalan that featured an ornately embroidered cape. Her minimal makeup, dainty accessories, and studded shoes complemented the look beautifully.

ALSO READ |‘Conventional beauty standards exclude most of us who don’t fit the norm’: Taapsee Pannu

HIT- Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If there is any look that screamed ‘summer’, it has to be Kareena‘s. Just looking at this comfy cotton trousers and shirt in crisp white paired with espadrilled and a necklace is soothing our senses.

Hit- Nora Fatehi

nora fatehi Nora Fatehi in a blush pink dress for Dance Deewane. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It is common knowledge that Nora’s glam game is strong, and this pretty blush pink one-shoulder dress with a voluminous skirt exemplifies it further.

ALSO READ |Nora Fatehi’s latest outfit is yet another example of her love for bling

HIT- Ranveer Singh

ranveer singh Ranveer Singh looked regal in a navy blue ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

One of the best things about Ranveer’s sense of style is not just the eccentricity, but the element of surprise. Just when the paps expect him to turn up in yet another neon-coloured tracksuit accessorised with neckpieces and the most extravagant sneakers, he pulls up a look like this one.

ALSO SEE |Celeb fashion: Ranveer Singh’s black suit is far from basic

MISS- Shefali Shah

shefali shah Shefali Shah at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shefali looks amazing in saris but this draped, solid ensemble simply engulfs her and the lack of details bore the eye.

MISS- Shahid Kapoor

Shahid kapoor Shahid Kapoor in a summer bomber jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While we love a floral bomber jacket moment during the summers, it surely is not an easy look to pull off. And Shahid’s jacket, too bright in neon colours and ill-styled with blue denims and a pale yellow linen shirt doesn’t bag any scores.

HIT- Mrunal Thakur

mrunal thakur Mrunal Thakur in a black sari during the promotions of ‘Jersey’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal sure knows that a black saree, especially a see through one with just the right amount of sequin detailing can never go wrong.

ALSO SEE |A look at Mrunal Thakur’s versatile style game

MISS- Raveena Tandon

raveena tandon Raveena Tandon in a co-ord set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena’s printed co-ord set in aqua blue with a mock turtle-neck looks out of context (turtlenecks for summer are a big ‘no no’) and the pattern looks overwhelmingly busy on her.

