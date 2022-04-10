From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh: Fashion hits and misses (April 4-April 10)

Another week, another series of stunning and some not-so-impressive looks as Bollywood stars settle into summer fashion — except for Mrunal Thakur and Taapsee Pannu whose ensembles are season-less in more ways than one.

Let’s take a look:

HIT: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee looked absolutely radiant and gorgeous in an exquisite ensemble by Saroj Jalan that featured an ornately embroidered cape. Her minimal makeup, dainty accessories, and studded shoes complemented the look beautifully.

HIT- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If there is any look that screamed ‘summer’, it has to be Kareena‘s. Just looking at this comfy cotton trousers and shirt in crisp white paired with espadrilled and a necklace is soothing our senses.

Hit- Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi in a blush pink dress for Dance Deewane. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi in a blush pink dress for Dance Deewane. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It is common knowledge that Nora’s glam game is strong, and this pretty blush pink one-shoulder dress with a voluminous skirt exemplifies it further.

HIT- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked regal in a navy blue ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh looked regal in a navy blue ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

One of the best things about Ranveer’s sense of style is not just the eccentricity, but the element of surprise. Just when the paps expect him to turn up in yet another neon-coloured tracksuit accessorised with neckpieces and the most extravagant sneakers, he pulls up a look like this one.

MISS- Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Shah at the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shefali looks amazing in saris but this draped, solid ensemble simply engulfs her and the lack of details bore the eye.

MISS- Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in a summer bomber jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor in a summer bomber jacket. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While we love a floral bomber jacket moment during the summers, it surely is not an easy look to pull off. And Shahid’s jacket, too bright in neon colours and ill-styled with blue denims and a pale yellow linen shirt doesn’t bag any scores.

HIT- Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur in a black sari during the promotions of ‘Jersey’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur in a black sari during the promotions of ‘Jersey’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal sure knows that a black saree, especially a see through one with just the right amount of sequin detailing can never go wrong.

MISS- Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon in a co-ord set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon in a co-ord set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena’s printed co-ord set in aqua blue with a mock turtle-neck looks out of context (turtlenecks for summer are a big ‘no no’) and the pattern looks overwhelmingly busy on her.

