Sunday, February 20, 2022
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 14-Feb 20)

Take some fashion inspiration from your favourite celebs as they step into spring in style.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2022 2:10:37 pm
hits and missesHere's how your favourite celebrities stepped out this week. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

This week was an exciting one for fashion as Bollywood celebs stepped into spring in style with lighter colour, breezy fabrics, and fun prints, with Ananya Panday being the exception in an all-leather look. On the opposite end of the spectrum was Karishma Kapoor‘s easy-breezy printed kurta that we love as a spring/summer look.

Let’s take a look at who wore what this week, and who missed to hit the fashion bull’s eye.

Deepika Padukone

deepika padukone Deepika Padukone in a leopard print dress during the ‘Geheraiyaan’ promotions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- Deepika, who isn’t usually seen in prints, has been surprising her fans with her fashion choices. This leopard print midi dress from Alex Perry that she paired with black boots is an example. She accessorised the look with golden earrings.

Ranveer Singh

ranveer singh Ranveer Singh sported a casual sporty look in red and white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- Ranveer kept it sporty and casual in red track pants and a white t-shirt. But it was his neon green kicks complemented by his shades that stole the show.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam in a black dress at the screening of ‘A Thursday’ in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS- Yami, whose style is simple and chic, chose a black knee-length dress that was too simple and basic for a red carpet look.

Karishma Kapoor

karishma kapoor Karishma Kapoor in an Anavila kurta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- Karishma Kapoor is giving us some serious spring-time fashion goals as she stepped out in this beautiful and breezy floral printed Anavila Kurta simply paired with trousers and silver Kolhapuris.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a casual denim-on-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- What’s not to love about this oversized denim-on-denim look? It’s the perfect effortless, off-duty look.

Ananya Panday

ananya panday Ananya Panday in all brown faux leather look during the promotions of ‘Geheraiyaan’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- Ananya’s style choices have been increasingly risky, and we love seeing the results. This brown tone-on-tone faux leather look is one of her many recent sartorial experiments. And while we like the ensemble of leather shorts, a leather corset, with a leather blazer, we can’t help but wonder if it isn’t too much for Mumbai’s summers?

Neha Dhupia

neha dhupia Neha Dhupia in a green kaftan with golden embroidery at the screening of ‘A Thursday’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS- We are usually a fan of Neha Dhupia’s effortless grace in whatever she wears. The actor loves her kaftans, but this one looked more of an at-home kaftan look than a red carpet kaftan look. But then, should kaftans really be a red carpet look?

Khushi Kapoor

khushi kapoor Khushi Kapoor looked super chic in an all-black outfit for a night out with friends. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT- Khushi looked super chic and sexy in this all-black look while she was out for a dinner with friends. The black satin top styled simply with high-waist black trousers is a perfect example of looking put together while putting in the minimum effort.

