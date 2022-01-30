From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aamir Khan: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 24 -Jan 30)

B-town celebs never leave an opportunity to win us with their outfits. They bring their fashion A-game and make the city their own runway from time to time. From casual meet-ups to formal set-ups, they give us fashion inspiration week after week. Take a look at what they wore this week, and if they managed to impress.

HIT – Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s store. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s store. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always brought her A-game when it comes to outfits. She was spotted wearing an all-black look outside Manish Malhotra’s store. She paired a Givenchy black tunic with faux leather pants and a black handbag. Black and Bebo never go out of style.

ALSO READ | Gehraiyaan promotions: Ananya Panday keeps it chic and trendy

HIT – Kriti Sanon

The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Mimi star was spotted wearing a monochrome look. She wore an all-beige look with minimal gold jewellery and finished with a tan side bag. She looked effortlessly chic in this ensemble.

HIT – Malaika Arora

Malaika looked casual and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika looked casual and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The ever-gorgeous Malaika Arora was spotted donning an all-black look. She wore a black sweatshirt and sweatpants with white heels. She added a white bag to complete her look. She looked casual and classy in this ensemble.

HIT – Pragya Jaiswal

The actor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted wearing a lime co-ord set. She wore a long lime shirt with a white cropped tank top. She added brown leather sandals to the ensemble. Completing her look, she left her hair open.

HIT – Karan Johar

The producer posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The producer posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The producer was fashionable as always. He was spotted wearing Gucci sweats with a black T-shirt. His sneakers matched the ensemble, and he completed his look with black shades.

HIT – Ananya Panday

The actor was spotted promoting her movie.(Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted promoting her movie.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Pandey was spotted wearing a red dress while promoting her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. She kept her hair wavy for the look and added black heels. Her look gives us chic yet classy vibes.

HIT – Aamir Khan

The actor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bollywood star was spotted sporting a casual look. He wore a dark blue Snoopy printed sweatshirt with black sweatpants. He completed his look with a black leather sandal.

ALSO READ | Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in a black and gold sequin sari; take a look

HIT – Sanya Malhotra

The actor was spotted out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted in a casual look. She wore a black drawstring jacket with maroon shorts. She added black sneakers and a bag to complete her look. With her hair left loose, she looked ready to start her morning.

HIT – Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor was promoting his movie. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was promoting his movie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Gully Boy actor was spotted promoting his upcoming film Gehraiyaan. He had a semi-formal all-black look, with his shirt unbuttoned. He threw a black blazer and wore white sneakers to complete this look.

HIT – Kartik Aaryan

The actor was spotted out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted wearing this classic combination and giving his usual boy-next-door charm. He wore a white Mandarin collar shirt with blue denim and black mid-top boots.

MISS – Huma Qureshi

The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actress has rocked many looks. Her red wide dress looks good with the gold earrings, but it is the blue heels that make the outfit look mismatched.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!