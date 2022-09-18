scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (September 12-18)

This was a good week for fashion. Take a look at who wore what

(Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

As per usual, we round up this week’s fashion hits and misses. Certain celebs upped their fashion game, while a few others missed the mark. Have a look at this week’s verdict:

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the classic look. When in doubt, go with white and denim. Kareena looks like a vision in white T-shirt with blue jeans and a brown handbag with black flats. Her sunglasses and bangles add to her stylish persona.

HIT: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Source: Varinder Chawla

The lovebirds looked trendy in their Indian attire. Alia donned a red brick print ruffle kurta and matching kite pants with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. The unique design of her kurta stands out and is very ethnic chic, along with her cute jhumkas. Ranbir Kapoor sported a white kurta and pajama with a navy half jacket.

HIT: Pooja Hegde

Source: Varinder Chawla

We love this summer crop top-denim look. Pooja Hegde shines in a yellow crop top with blue ripped jeans. Her classy brown purse is a chic addition to the fit.

HIT: Nimrit Kaur

Source: Varinder Chawla

Nimrit knows what she’s doing with this beige-light brown outfit. The beige top paired with light brown pants and a matching light brown jacket is a winner in our books. The loose fitting makes it seem more relaxed and the black handbag is a classic go-to.

MISS: Mrunal Thakur

Source: Varinder Chawla

While we approve of Mrunal‘s flats, but her jumpsuit pattern altogether does not make the cut. We’re going to pass on this one.

HIT: Bhagyashree

Source: Varinder Chawla

Bhagyashree is a ray of sunshine in her yellow kurta with matching pants. The slit in the kurta adds a bit of edginess to the outfit, and we also approve of her black shoes and black handbag.

HIT: Ranveer Singh

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer looks uber cool in this outfit — wearing a white jacket with beige patterned pants. The sporty and dapper look is completed with his matching sunnies, and white sneakers.

MISS: Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Varinder Chawla

While an all white ensemble usually works well, we’re a bit confused about what’s going on here. The loose dress and loose blazer paired together don’t make an impact. The nude heels are a good pick, though.

