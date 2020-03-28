From Kareena to Kangana, check out our favourite ethnic looks at the airport

Select your favourite! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Indian Express) Select your favourite! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Indian Express)

There’s nothing like Indian wear. There’s just one word that defines it and that’s grace. Ethnic wear is not only elegant but it is extremely comfortable, making it to the list of airport looks often donned by your favourite Bollywood actors.

Easy to style and in varied tones, check out how from Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut to Kareen Kapoor have aced traditional wear while moving in and out of the airport.

Deepika Padukone

In a gorgeous fuchsia colour kurti set, Deepika Padukone looks pretty as a picture. Sporting a low ponytail with a pair of plain golden hoops, the look was completed with a pair of juttis and a brown leather tote. We like how she kept her makeup simple, allowing her skin to glow from within.

Kangana Ranaut

In a silver-beige kurti set, the actor simply proves there’s nothing that she cannot ace. With a mauve lip and oversized sunglasses, she pulled her look together with pastel pink scarpins from Louis Vuitton. To add to her look, she carried a black handbag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva knows how to ace sneakers with a kurti set. Seen here in a brown kurti set, she sported a black leather jacket and chunky white sneakers. We love this Indo-fusion look!

Kriti Sanon

In a peach kurti set, Kriti Sanon opted for a breezy option. The colour which is so soothing to the eyes was paired with simple kolhapuri chappals. She decided to ditch her accessories and went for ruffled curls.

Taapsee Pannu

Sporting a stunning black kurti teamed with a pair of off-white A- line pyjamas rolled up, Tapsee knows how to wear ethnic in style. The look was pulled together with a pair of sleek oxford shoes and a white sling bag.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning printed kurti set with a printed pair of palazzos we totally love! Sans makeup, she kept her hair open and styled her look with a pair of golden shimmery juttis. To pull it all together she was seen donning a silver pair of jhumiks.

