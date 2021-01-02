From Kangana Ranaut to Sonakshi Sinha: Take a look at how Bollywood is acing airport fashion

What do you think about their looks? (Photo: kangana_ranautdaily, sonakshisexysinha/ Instagram)

Thankfully things are slowly getting back to normal and one of the biggest changes happens to be that we can travel in a socially-distanced manner. If you too are planning for a vacation and wondering what to wear — then we have the best cues waiting for you. Read on to know more.

Manish Paul

The television hot was spotted at their airport recently. (Photo: PR Handout) The television hot was spotted at their airport recently. (Photo: PR Handout)

Paul clearly loves prints and it is no secret! Here he can be seen in a graphic black sweatshirt paired with printed joggers and white sneakers. However, it is his face mask which steals the show!

Sonakshi Sinha

Athleisure can never go out of style and Sonakshi Sinha’s latest outfit is a proof. The actor went for a pair of ribbed denim paired with a printed extra large jacket which makes the look supremely cosy. The look was pulled together with a pair of sunglasses, sneakers, and a cap.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut showed up in a grey co-ord set which is perfect for the winter season and topped it off with a long light grey robe. The look was kept simple with a pair of sneakers and black sunglasses.

Divya Khosla

(Photo: Divya Khosla/ Instagram) (Photo: Divya Khosla/ Instagram)

Divya opted for a traditional kurti set in dark pink for travelling, and to us, it is the perfect attire. Not only is it fashionable but comfortable too. The actor ditched her accessories and instead went for a printed tote and flat beige sandals.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

The newlywed couple kept it easy going in co-ord sets which is perfect for the chilly weather. Kakkar opted for a dark grey co-ord set with a black face mask. On the other hand, Rohanpreet went for a dark blue tracksuit with a face mask from Puma.

