Airport Fashion: From Kangana Ranaut to Krishna Shroff, celebs give lessons in comfort dressing

This week’s looks have been versatile, offering major fashion goals. While we continue to be in lockdown waiting for the much-desired vacation, we can at least wish for our airport looks to not be a pair of boring PJs but as good as what your favourite actors wore. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on to know more.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut recently recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Channelling her classic airport look, Ranaut looked stunning in a printed peach-coloured floral sari. The look was styled with a pair of oversized sunglasses and she topped it off with a pearl and emerald choker that suited the sari perfectly.

Tina Dutta

We have our eyes on the fanny pack. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We have our eyes on the fanny pack. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jumping into the bandwagon of the tie-dye trend, Tina was seen in a comfortable co-ord set featuring the pattern. The look was styled with a pair of basic white sneakers and an iridescent fanny pack.

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff kept her airport look stylish and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Krishna Shroff kept her airport look stylish and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it sporty, Krishna Shroff was seen in an athleisure fit comprising dark maroon fitted pants along with a dark blue sports bra. With her hoodie in black tied around her waist, she opted for a black face mask to complete the look.

Adline Quadros Castelino

The third runner-up posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The third runner-up posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Adline Quadros Castelino, who was the third runner-up at Miss Universe 2020 made for a stunning appearance in a brocade pantsuit. Looking pretty as a picture, she completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

The couple returned from Jammu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple returned from Jammu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look casual, Himanshi kept it simple in a light windcheater jacket styled with a pair of black joggers and heeled sliders. While Asim Riaz opted for an all-black look with a printed scarf covering his face.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle