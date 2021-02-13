From Kajal Aggarwal to Alia Bhatt: Celebs show how airport fashion is all about comfort

What do you think of their looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

With each passing day, we are inching closer to what used to be ‘normal’, keeping with the precautions of course. Travel restrictions have eased which also implies people are making their way to vacations. Celebrities are no different. With shooting resumed, many are making their way to airports. However, airport looks of late have become a lot about comfort. Maxi dresses and denim shorts are the preferred attire. Take a look here at who wore what:

Kajal Aggarwal

The actor kept things simple and laid back in this printed maxi dress from the label Dandelion. We dig the way she teamed it up with a denim jacket and accessorised the look with white sneakers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also opted for white sneakers and her choice of outfit was denim shorts. The actor was seen in a blue oversized t-shirt which she paired with a pair of distressed shorts.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a beige high-neck sweater which she teamed with track pants and a mint green jacket. She completed the look with her hair styled in soft curls.

Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari recently shared a selfie from the flight with her daughter. In it, she was seen in a dark olive shirt with a mask and face shield.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty was seen in a loose white shirt which she teamed with blue denim. The look was completed with a black mask. We love how relaxed the vibe of this look was.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was seen in a blue tracksuit; she put a black mask on and let her hair loose.