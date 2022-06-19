scorecardresearch
From Janhvi Kapoor to Sanya Malhotra: Fashion hits and misses (June 13-June 19)

Here is what your favourite celebs wore this week; which look did you like the best?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 2:10:08 pm
From cool to elegant outfits, celebs keep raising the fashion quotient (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

With soaring temperatures, the B-town celebs are adding to the heat with their chic outfits. From cool, airy ensembles to elegant ones, take a look at this week’s hits and misses!

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool and casual ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us. In the scorching heat, a white top paired with blue denim jeans and white shoes, made her look casual and comfortable.

HIT: Ananya Panday

The unique colour combination of her outfit makes her look chic (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With yellow high waist pants and a brown full sleeves crop top, Ananya Panday looked chic in her ensemble. Her white shoes alongside the unique colour combination of her outfit made the actor look uber-stylish.

HIT: Varun Dhawan

The actor stepped out in a white woven shirt and dull pink pants( Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked dapper in his outfit. He pulled off a white woven deep-neck shirt paired with dull pink pants. His white shoes, black eyeglasses and silver neck chain complemented his outfit. The only thumbs down goes to the blue-red patch on his shirt, which could have been avoided.

MISS: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor kept his look casual this week (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Although the never-aging actor looks handsome always, this time, we were not quite sure about the outfit. A dark blue sweatshirt paired with a light blue striped, half-sleeve shirt did not go down well. Plain dark blue denim jeans and white sports shoes alongside the actor’s flawless hairstyle did catch our eyeballs.

HIT: Kiara Advani

The actress kept it cool and breezy ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

In summers, we all want cool and breezy clothes. The actor’s latest outfit is a perfect match. A bright multicoloured shirt and pants paired with transparent heels, made her look stylish as always.

HIT: Kartik Aryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor looked dapper in his outfit (Source: Kartik Aryan)

A simple white formal shirt and denim jeans paired with a grey blazer made the actor’s outfit a hit. Sleek black eyeglasses and camel shoes added to his look.

MISS: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta was spotted in a casual outfit ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

The ever-stylish Esha Gupta did not make it to the ‘hit’ list this time. She wore a yellow top with a sea-green shirt and paired it with camel ankle-length pants. The outfit looked casual, but the combination seemed a bit off.

HIT: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra in her elegant ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dangal actor was seen wearing a plain black top and grey loose pants. She paired it with black stilettos and a black handbag. Her frizzy hair and copper-coloured pendant went well with the outfit. The actor looked elegant.

