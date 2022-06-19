From Janhvi Kapoor to Sanya Malhotra: Fashion hits and misses (June 13-June 19)

June 19, 2022 2:10:08 pm
With soaring temperatures, the B-town celebs are adding to the heat with their chic outfits. From cool, airy ensembles to elegant ones, take a look at this week’s hits and misses!
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
HIT: Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us. In the scorching heat, a white top paired with blue denim jeans and white shoes, made her look casual and comfortable.
Best of Express Premium
HIT: Ananya Panday
With yellow high waist pants and a brown full sleeves crop top, Ananya Panday looked chic in her ensemble. Her white shoes alongside the unique colour combination of her outfit made the actor look uber-stylish.
HIT: Varun Dhawan
The actor looked dapper in his outfit. He pulled off a white woven deep-neck shirt paired with dull pink pants. His white shoes, black eyeglasses and silver neck chain complemented his outfit. The only thumbs down goes to the blue-red patch on his shirt, which could have been avoided.
MISS: Anil Kapoor
Although the never-aging actor looks handsome always, this time, we were not quite sure about the outfit. A dark blue sweatshirt paired with a light blue striped, half-sleeve shirt did not go down well. Plain dark blue denim jeans and white sports shoes alongside the actor’s flawless hairstyle did catch our eyeballs.
HIT: Kiara Advani
In summers, we all want cool and breezy clothes. The actor’s latest outfit is a perfect match. A bright multicoloured shirt and pants paired with transparent heels, made her look stylish as always.
HIT: Kartik Aryan
A simple white formal shirt and denim jeans paired with a grey blazer made the actor’s outfit a hit. Sleek black eyeglasses and camel shoes added to his look.
MISS: Esha Gupta
The ever-stylish Esha Gupta did not make it to the ‘hit’ list this time. She wore a yellow top with a sea-green shirt and paired it with camel ankle-length pants. The outfit looked casual, but the combination seemed a bit off.
HIT: Sanya Malhotra
The Dangal actor was seen wearing a plain black top and grey loose pants. She paired it with black stilettos and a black handbag. Her frizzy hair and copper-coloured pendant went well with the outfit. The actor looked elegant.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-