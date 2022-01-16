From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 10-16)

January 16, 2022 6:20:27 pm
In these times of 24×7 social media, stargazing is a favourite pastime for many of us. We look to them to know about the latest fashion trends and at the same time, we learn what to avoid wearing, too. Here are this week’s fashion hits and misses.
Janhvi Kapoor
HIT– Though Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a very comfortable outfit with home slippers, it still looked chic. She paired white sweatpants with a printed tee and a trendy, zebra printed baguette.
Sanya Malhotra
HIT– Sanya Malhotra‘s latest look was definitely a hit. She created a chic, masculine silhouette by pairing a tan, gingham shirt with black pants and a pair of chunky loafers. She accessorised her outfit with dangly, gold hoops and a black bag.
Nimrat Kaur
MISS– Nimrat Kaur’s outfit failed to impress us this week. She was seen wearing a long, printed dress with a pair of white classic, white sneakers. The dress failed to accentuate the actor’s style.
Aditya Seal
HIT– Aditya Seal was spotted wearing a pair of fitted jeans paired with a bright yellow jumper and white sneakers. The yellow added a nice pop of colour to the look.
Gauahar Khan
HIT– Gauahar Khan looked comfy in a simple white sweatshirt and pale yellow shorts. She added white slides to complete her effortless ensemble.
Sushmita Sen
MISS– Sushmita Sen was seen wearing a pair of grey pants and a matching top. She paired the two with a red poncho and loafers and accessorised with a tote bag and large shades. Overall, there were too many elements in her outfit.
Nora Fatehi
HIT– Nora Fatehi looked oh-so-graceful in this blue and white, ethnic suit. She paired the suit with simple, mirror-work juttis.
Kartik Aaryan
MISS– Though Kartik Aaryan is usually seen in casual, stylish outfits, this one is a miss. The pieces individually could work, but together they created an unflattering silhouette.
Kangana Ranaut
HIT– Kangana Raunat sported a casual everyday look, which is easy to replicate and very comfortable to boot. Talking of boots, her shoes could have been different. A pair of Kolhapuris would have been a better option.
MISS– The usually dapper Aamir Khan disappointed with this outfit. The joggers and t-shirt were paired with a pair of Birkenstocks making the outfit look overall less than great.
