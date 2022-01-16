From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 10-16)

In these times of 24×7 social media, stargazing is a favourite pastime for many of us. We look to them to know about the latest fashion trends and at the same time, we learn what to avoid wearing, too. Here are this week’s fashion hits and misses.

Janhvi Kapoor

Looking summery in December. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Looking summery in December. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Though Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a very comfortable outfit with home slippers, it still looked chic. She paired white sweatpants with a printed tee and a trendy, zebra printed baguette.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya looks chic in everyday streetwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanya looks chic in everyday streetwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sanya Malhotra‘s latest look was definitely a hit. She created a chic, masculine silhouette by pairing a tan, gingham shirt with black pants and a pair of chunky loafers. She accessorised her outfit with dangly, gold hoops and a black bag.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur stepping out. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nimrat Kaur stepping out. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Nimrat Kaur’s outfit failed to impress us this week. She was seen wearing a long, printed dress with a pair of white classic, white sneakers. The dress failed to accentuate the actor’s style.

Aditya Seal

A pop of colour on a dull day. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A pop of colour on a dull day. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Aditya Seal was spotted wearing a pair of fitted jeans paired with a bright yellow jumper and white sneakers. The yellow added a nice pop of colour to the look.

Gauahar Khan

A casual but well put together look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A casual but well put together look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Gauahar Khan looked comfy in a simple white sweatshirt and pale yellow shorts. She added white slides to complete her effortless ensemble.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita in winter colours. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita in winter colours. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Sushmita Sen was seen wearing a pair of grey pants and a matching top. She paired the two with a red poncho and loafers and accessorised with a tote bag and large shades. Overall, there were too many elements in her outfit.

Nora Fatehi

Nora in stylish, ethnic wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora in stylish, ethnic wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Nora Fatehi looked oh-so-graceful in this blue and white, ethnic suit. She paired the suit with simple, mirror-work juttis.

Kartik Aaryan

Cool kid on the block, Kartik Aaryan. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Cool kid on the block, Kartik Aaryan. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Though Kartik Aaryan is usually seen in casual, stylish outfits, this one is a miss. The pieces individually could work, but together they created an unflattering silhouette.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana sports an all black outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana sports an all black outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Kangana Raunat sported a casual everyday look, which is easy to replicate and very comfortable to boot. Talking of boots, her shoes could have been different. A pair of Kolhapuris would have been a better option.

Aamir Khan

Amir looks comfy in sweats. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Amir looks comfy in sweats. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

MISS– The usually dapper Aamir Khan disappointed with this outfit. The joggers and t-shirt were paired with a pair of Birkenstocks making the outfit look overall less than great.

