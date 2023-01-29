From Jacqueline Fernandez to Anushka Sharma: Fashion hits and misses (January 23-29)

B-town celebrities never cease to up their fashion game and impress us with their sartorial choices. This week too, we witnessed several fantastic looks, making it hard to give most of them a miss. Bright colours, animal prints and trendy hairstyles were flavours of the week gone by. Check them out and find which of these looks we liked and which we thought could have been better.

HIT – Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandes look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandes look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez swayed us with her outing in the amazingly crafted Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari from their The Greta Collection. The designer duo describe it as a royal blue sari that is “extravagantly embroidered in white Resham and stones paired with a dramatic aulti-colour contrast embroidery blouse featuring bejeweled Sali and Stones”. Jackky wore a muted makeup look and had a stunning braid hairstyle by hair artist Shaan Muttathil. Her colourful look is inspiring us to not shy away from patterns and colours.

HIT – Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur looked simple yet stylish in a plain white t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans, a brown jacket and brown leather boots. The actor’s look was perfect for a lunch date with friends or a movie date.

HIT- Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma look is a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma’s latest look can be defined as unpretentious, youthful and pretty. The actor wore a sweetheart neckline, bardot crop top in bright yellow colour with light washed straight cut high rise jeans. She also wore green heels, adding more fun to her look. We give it a thumbs up.



MISS- Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor look is a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor look is a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sadly, we were not impressed with Shraddha Kapoor’s look. The actor’s black cut-out dress lacked character and layers and her nude make-up did not help to lift it. Her small hoop earrings also failed to leave a mark, making her look a dud for us.

HIT- Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan’s day out look left us delighted. The actor wore a bright red sweatshirt with straight cut, light washed denims and swanky bright blue sneakers. He completed his look, with trendy cat-eyed sunglasses.

HIT- Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon swooned us with her animal print red and black tube top and matching midi length skirt that had a zip in the front. Kriti wore black strappy heels, golden hoops and middle-parted, half back-tied hair. The actor also had smoky eyes and muted lip makeup.

