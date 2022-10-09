scorecardresearch
From Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Rashmika Mandanna: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 3-Oct 9)

While some celebs impressed us with their sartorial picks, others disappointed. Check out who wore what!

Check out what your favourite celebs wore this week. (Source: Varinder Chawla, designed by Angshuman Maity)

B-town celebs are always on their toes when it comes to fashion. But, are they always successful with their endeavours? There are times when they miss the mark by a mile; other times, they hit the bull’s eye. This week, we bring to you different celebs’ sartorial picks.

HIT: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The couple already has our hearts. One of the hottest couples of B-town, Hrithik and Saba raised the temperature as they attended Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal’s reception in Mumbai.

Aren’t they looking adorable together? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saba looked splendid in a teal green traditional ensemble. She teamed the embroidered kurti with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised the look with a necklace set, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha

She indeed is a fashionista. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha always manages to steal the limelight with her fashion choices. This time too, the actor proved that she can ace any look. The  Dabangg actor looked gorgeous as she redefined glamour in a short blazer-inspired dress. The orange coloured dress featured a matching belt. The actor wore her hair straight down.

HIT: Neetu Kapoor

She looks so pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Like always, Neetu Kapoor looked graceful as she attended the baby shower of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. She opted for a traditional ensemble for the occasion.  She paired the printed kurta set with straight pants and juttis. She completed the look with a necklace set and a clutch.

HIT: Rashmika Mandanna

She looks beautiful in this casual outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This time Rashmika Mandanna impressed us with her fashion choice. The actor looked uber cool as she stepped out in a white t-shirt paired with dark blue wide-legged jeans. She left her hair open and opted for a pair of hoop earrings and comfy footwear to complete the look.

HIT: Pooja Hegde

Pooja looks uber cool here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja was seen sporting a casual look and we must say that she was able to ace the look. The actor looked chic in a nude colour crop top paired with white pants and shoes. The dewy makeup and open mane completed the actor’s look.

MISS: Ayushmann Khurrana

He missed the mark this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann, who never misses to impress us with his acting prowess, could not make an impact with his sartorial pick. The actor was spotted promoting his upcoming film Doctor G in a black and white outfit. The actor paired the black and white sweatshirt with balloon-fit black pants. As such, it was a nice take on the monochromatic fashion but it fell flat. Also, the choice of footwear — sandals with crisscross straps — did not seem to go well with the attire.

