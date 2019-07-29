From hourglass to apple: Know your body shape to find the perfect fit

When it comes to clothes, it is the fitting that matters. You should choose your style depending on what suits your body type and makes you look confident and smart. Therefore, knowing your basic body shape and understanding the types of clothes that will highlight your features is important. Most of us determine the body shape on the basis of specific areas like the tummy, arms, bottom or thighs. You need to view yourself as a whole so that you can define your body shape.

Ashima Sharma of Ashima S Couture gives us an understanding of the different body shapes and how they are based on the relationship between the shoulders and hips.

Apple shape

When you have a heavy upper body in comparison to your lower body, it is considered apple-shaped. Since most of the weight and concentration is above the hips, you should take the attention away from that part of the body and highlight your strengths. For this, you need to flaunt your legs or wear a dress with V or deep V necklines that creates an elongated illusion of the torso. To shift the focus from your upper body, you can wear printed dresses or patterned jackets that add a layer. You can also go for monochrome looks, dark coloured fabrics, or full or 3/4th sleeves dresses. Make sure you avoid figure-hugging dresses or tops with skinny jeans.

Hourglass shape

If you have this body type then feel blessed as this is the most balanced of all with a proportionate upper and lower part of the body with a well-defined waistline. Clothes that cinch at the waist will be your best fit. Try to go for V or plunge V and sweetheart necklines that will help you flaunt your upper body. A-line dresses or similar cuts work on the lower part of the body. You can easily flaunt body-hugging dresses.

Pear shape

If you are pear-shaped, then your butt and thighs are visually bigger than your upper body. Therefore, style yourself with wide-legged pants, A-line skirts or dresses with patterned or ruffled tops will add definition to the upper body and will look elegant on you. If you want to create an illusion of an hourglass body shape, then wear skinny jeans with loose tops.

Rectangle shape

This body shape is usually well balanced from the shoulders to the hips. So there is not too much of a definition to your silhouette, and it’s fairly straightforward. In this kind of body shape, your arms and legs are your assets that need to be highlighted. A-line skirts, ruffled and layered tops, sleeveless, strapless and sweetheart necklines work for you. You can also try blazers, long jackets and capes.

Inverted triangle shape

This is mostly an athletic looking body type. Your shoulders are much broader than your hips. So, your arms and shoulders need to be enhanced. Since you need to add more definition to your hips, wear a pencil cut skirt or skinny jeans with any top. But do make sure that there is not much layering or definition to your upper body because it is not needed. Avoid wearing all the patterns, ruffles, layers, for the upper body and try to be minimalistic.