From Harry Styles to Billie Eilish: What stars wore on and off stage at Coachella 2022

The Indio desert region in California is lit up again as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back this year with two of its greatest highlights — music and fashion. On the first weekend of the festival, as expected, many celebrities showed up in their best style for both onstage performances as well as to enjoy them from the audience. Our favourite looks have to be Harry Styles‘ sequined jumpsuit that caught all the eyes, and Paris Hilton who brought some much-needed sparkle to the desert.

Let’s take a look at some of the best ‘fits from the weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

For her headliner performance, Billie Eilish chose a graphic co-ord set of shorts and a baggy t-shirt, spacebuns, and layered accessories on the neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton came all sparkled up in a sheer, shimmery dress that she paired with a corset, a hat to match, and big black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens wore a mesh overlay dress over a black monokini and paired it with a statement choker, a sling bag, and black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma chamberlain (@emmachamberlain)

Emma Chamberlain served some good old Y2K realness in a red denim mini skirt and a shaggy crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by As It Was (@goldxharry)

Harry Styles truly owned the stage not just with this electrifying performance but his equally energetic sequined jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

We absolutely loved Doja Cat‘s ombre pants which she paired with the most visually striking leather structured bralette, accessories, and a statement red pair of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock)

Bretman Rock, too, went the shimmer route in a blingy mesh top layered with a pink puffer jacket and white trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Baldwin‘s eye makeup has to be our favourite from the festival so far. The supermodel-turned-businesswoman wore blue liner on her lower lashes and kept the rest of the face nude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anitta (@anittaaz)

Performers Anitta and Saweetie brought an entourage of eye-popping colours onstage. While Anitta wore a leather co-ord set in green and yellow, the latter opted for a knit bikini top and skirt with an electric blue wig.

