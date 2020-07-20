From glossy lids to wine lips: A look at Manushi Chillar’s stunning makeup looks

Manushi Chillar has some makeup tricks up her sleeves. (Photo: Manushi Chillar/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Manushi Chillar has some makeup tricks up her sleeves. (Photo: Manushi Chillar/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Manushi Chillar made headlines when she was crowned Miss World in 2017; and if you have scrolled through her Instagram profile, you will know that she has a strong fashion and makeup game. But the best part is that her looks are fuss-free and very easy to recreate. So if you are keen on trying your hands on a new makeup look, you are at the right place.

Check out the posts below and take your pick!

We love how Manushi brought her look together with wine lips and oodles of beaming highlighter. Makeup artist Namrata Soni did a lovely job of keeping her eye makeup muted, so that her lip colour stands out.

Glossy lids were one of the biggest eye makeup trends last year. If dewy makeup looks are your thing, we are sure you will love this one. The trend shows no signs of going anywhere. So if you want a grunge/rocker chic look, opt for a metallic eyeshadow.

Another 2019 beauty trend that continues to stay strong this year is the soft glam makeup look. As the name suggests, it is neutral in its approach and is largely about tones of browns and pinks. But your blending game has to be on point.

The monochromatic makeup look is the easiest and our favourite too! This look requires fewer products since one tone of colour does it all. Go for a lipstick which will double up as an eyeshadow and a blush, too.

Here’s another easy makeup look for the win — “no-makeup” makeup look. It is perfect for your Zoom call meetings. Take a look at these actors for WFH video meeting makeup inspiration (click here). The key to acing this look is to make sure your skin looks as natural as possible. Ditch your foundation and opt for a sheer BB cream to achieve the best results.

