From Gauri Khan to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (May 30- June 5)

From casual outings to book launch events, stars kept it casual, chic and and comfortable this week, as they were spotted around the city. While some aced their style game, some others failed to make a strong statement. Let’s take a look at who wore what!

MISS – Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma in a floral dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Adah Sharma in a floral dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Adah Sharma’s pairing of a floral dress with juttis and a red handbag simply failed to make a mark.

HIT – Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan stuns in a bright red dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan stuns in a bright red dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan looked svelte and stylish as she wore a bright red bodycon midi dress. She completed her look with a pair of pointy black heels and dewy makeup.

MISS – Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria at a book launch event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria at a book launch event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Țara Sutaria who was spotted at a book launch recently, wore a white top, bootcut pants. She paired it with a coat on top which had an unflattering silhouette and looked washed out.

HIT – Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet in a white chikankari palazzo suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet in a white chikankari palazzo suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet kept it stylish yet simple in a white chikankari suit for her day out. She wore a pair of black aviators that added a nice touch to her overall look.

MISS – Yuvika Chaudhary

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actress Yuvika Chaudhary. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yuvika Chaudhary wore a black crop top with checked green and black straight fitted trousers which failed to impress.

HIT – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed at an event dressed in Rohit Bal’s creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed at an event dressed in Rohit Bal’s creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai was photographed at an event looking elegant in a floor-sweeping white floral jacket over a black dress. We loved the vibrant and big floral prints and A-line silhouette with a mandarin collar.

MISS – Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen clicked sporting casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen clicked sporting casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen wore a black long-sleeved top with denims and a pair of flats that did not make as much impact.

HIT – Deepika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim

Couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar clicked in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple kept their look simple and comfortable for an outing in the city. While Deepika wore a printed black kurta and sharara which could’ve looked better if paired with a pair of juttis, Shoaib kept it stylish in a blue t-shirt and denims.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!