scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

From Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 28-Sept 4)

Take a look at who-wore-what in the tinsel town!

Check out what B-town celebs wore this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

B-town celebs love setting style inspiration for us ‘mango people’. From flaunting the perfect breakfast outfit to making a grand entrance at a wedding, celebrities make sure to serve a host of looks. But occasionally, their combinations may turn out to be disastrous and this week was no different.

While some attire were dreamy, few others turned out to be less so. Take a look!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

HIT: Yami Gautam

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
yami gautam (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Have an award ceremony to attend? Your birthday coming up? Or perhaps want to make heads turn while you go out brunching with your pals? Yami Gautam’s choice of lemon yellow midi dress is an all-in-one outfit that exudes sophistication.

MISS: Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Men have been putting quite the show when it comes to fashion, and so did Siddhanth Kapoor — except his show was pretty much a fail with all credits going to his strange-looking hoody.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

shilpa shetty (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Injured Shilpa was all about glam even when in a wheelchair. The Nikamma actor slayed in a black and white gown with red ruffles on the shoulder area and at the end of her sleeves, giving the outfit an edge.

MISS: Janhvi Kapoor

janhvi kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love a trendy biker shorts look, but the garment is such that can take the wrong turn for reasons such as too flashy a colour, or probably when one pairs it incorrectly. And Janhvi Kapoor did exactly that.

HIT: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Advertisement
shahid kapoor, mira kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal’s heart-touching #AMKRForever marriage was no less than a dreamy runway following an all-white colour code. Attending the same were lovebirds Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor who left us in awe of their style while twinning in ivory ensembles.

MISS: Shruti Seth

shruti seth (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pulling off a sequin dress is not everybody’s cup of tea. Shruti Seth would know with her choice of too-gaudy a dress that deserves to be buried with its own ‘RIP fashion’ gravestone.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 11:25:00 am
Next Story

Special screening drive in Delhi govt schools to identify children with disabilities, special needs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement