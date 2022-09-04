From Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 28-Sept 4)

While some attire were dreamy, few others turned out to be less so. Take a look!

HIT: Yami Gautam

Have an award ceremony to attend? Your birthday coming up? Or perhaps want to make heads turn while you go out brunching with your pals? Yami Gautam’s choice of lemon yellow midi dress is an all-in-one outfit that exudes sophistication.

MISS: Siddhanth Kapoor

Men have been putting quite the show when it comes to fashion, and so did Siddhanth Kapoor — except his show was pretty much a fail with all credits going to his strange-looking hoody.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Injured Shilpa was all about glam even when in a wheelchair. The Nikamma actor slayed in a black and white gown with red ruffles on the shoulder area and at the end of her sleeves, giving the outfit an edge.

MISS: Janhvi Kapoor

We love a trendy biker shorts look, but the garment is such that can take the wrong turn for reasons such as too flashy a colour, or probably when one pairs it incorrectly. And Janhvi Kapoor did exactly that.

HIT: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal’s heart-touching #AMKRForever marriage was no less than a dreamy runway following an all-white colour code. Attending the same were lovebirds Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor who left us in awe of their style while twinning in ivory ensembles.

MISS: Shruti Seth

Pulling off a sequin dress is not everybody’s cup of tea. Shruti Seth would know with her choice of too-gaudy a dress that deserves to be buried with its own ‘RIP fashion’ gravestone.

