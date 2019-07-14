From fabric to footwear: Styling tips for the monsoon bride

Monsoon weddings are considered romantic as long as they are free from the probable hassles, especially for the bride-to-be. Though cool showers are synonymous with pleasant and romantic moments, it can also spoil your make-up, your wedding dress and can cause road congestion.

Advertising

But if you plan things properly, you are all set to bloom at your wedding, say Puneet and Yatin Jain, directors of ODHNI, an ethnic wear brand.

In order to sort things out for the brides-to-be, below are some styling and fashion tips.

Opt for lightweight fabrics

One of the biggest mistakes that the brides make while choosing outfits for their monsoon weddings is choosing heavy fabrics like velvet, brocade, raw silk, etc. It is best to avoid such fabrics in the monsoons as they will only make you feel uncomfortable and will take a lot of time to dry if they get wet. Instead, opt for lighter fabrics such as net, chiffon, georgette, crepe, and satin. Not only will they dry faster but will also make you feel airy and more comfortable.

Go for pastels and soft colours

Advertising

While choosing colours, don’t go for darker colours such as maroon and reds, instead pick pastels and soft colours that will give you a fresh and soothing look.

Avoid too much bling

It is advisable to keep away from heavily embellished lehengas and instead opt for minimalist designs. You can go for rich lacework, thread work and minimal embroidery to accentuate your wedding outfit. To glam up your outfit a little more, you can pair a heavy choli with a lightweight and simplistic lehenga.

Minimal accessories

Monsoons are not always airy and fresh, sometimes they make the weather humid which is why you should keep your jewellery minimal. Opt for statement pieces and avoid layering up a lot of jewellery to avoid discomfort and rashes on your skin.

Don’t forget the feet

If you’re having an outdoor monsoon wedding, it is better to not wear high heels and stilettos. Go for wedges and flats instead as there are high chances of slipping and getting your heels stuck in the wet grass. You can even go for Punjabi juttis as they are highly comfortable and fashionable.