From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 7 – Feb 13)

February 13, 2022 3:15:51 pm
B-town celebs made noteworthy appearances this week, with one stunning look after another. With multiple upcoming movie launches, and ongoing promo tours, everyone stepped up their fashion game and took their looks a few notches higher, with leather clearly ruling the show.
Let’s take a look at who wore what.
HIT– Deepika Padukone
The actor has been serving one remarkable look after another. During the screening of her latest movie Gehraiyaan, she embraced the biker chic look in a neon skirt with black printed corset. She added a black faux leather jacket and tie-up stilettoes to complete her look.
HIT-Ananya Panday
Also at the Gehraiyaan screening, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black faux leather crop top with a black and white leather skirt. She completed the look with a classic pair of black heels.
HIT – Madhuri Dixit Nene
The B-town star stunned in a black faux leather midi-dress during the promotions of her new Netflix series, The Fame Game. With neutral makeup, she added black pumps to complete her look.
HIT– Alia Bhatt
The actor has shown her love for saris throughout the promotions for her upcoming movie Gangubai. She wore a white saree with black borders paired with a black sleeveless blouse. She added statement jhumkis and put her hair in a bun to complete her look.
HIT– Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushratt wore a bright lemon yellow mini dress with puffed sleeves that was equal parts casual and chic. She added nude heels and a brown shoulder bag to complement her look.
HIT– Shruti Hassan
The singer-actor continues to embrace the goth look, this time in a black dress with black hightop boots which she layered with a faux leather jacket and silver neckpiece.
MISS– Bhumi Pednekar
During promotions of her upcoming movie Badhai Do’, Bhumi‘s printed co-ord set with neon details failed to make a mark.
MISS-Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha‘s multi-coloured printed satin shirt is all too much at once, and did not make for a flattering look.
