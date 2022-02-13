From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 7 – Feb 13)

B-town celebs made noteworthy appearances this week, with one stunning look after another. With multiple upcoming movie launches, and ongoing promo tours, everyone stepped up their fashion game and took their looks a few notches higher, with leather clearly ruling the show.

Let’s take a look at who wore what.

HIT– Deepika Padukone

The actor at Gehnraiyaan Preview. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor at Gehnraiyaan Preview. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has been serving one remarkable look after another. During the screening of her latest movie Gehraiyaan, she embraced the biker chic look in a neon skirt with black printed corset. She added a black faux leather jacket and tie-up stilettoes to complete her look.

HIT-Ananya Panday

The actor at Gehnraiyaan Preview. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor at Gehnraiyaan Preview. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Also at the Gehraiyaan screening, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black faux leather crop top with a black and white leather skirt. She completed the look with a classic pair of black heels.

HIT – Madhuri Dixit Nene

She was spotted during promotion of her new series (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted during promotion of her new series (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The B-town star stunned in a black faux leather midi-dress during the promotions of her new Netflix series, The Fame Game. With neutral makeup, she added black pumps to complete her look.

HIT– Alia Bhatt

She was spotted during promoting her upcoming movie (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted during promoting her upcoming movie (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has shown her love for saris throughout the promotions for her upcoming movie Gangubai. She wore a white saree with black borders paired with a black sleeveless blouse. She added statement jhumkis and put her hair in a bun to complete her look.

HIT– Nushrratt Bharuccha

She was spotted outside Manish Malhotra store (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted outside Manish Malhotra store (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nushratt wore a bright lemon yellow mini dress with puffed sleeves that was equal parts casual and chic. She added nude heels and a brown shoulder bag to complement her look.

HIT– Shruti Hassan

The actor embraced her goth look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor embraced her goth look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The singer-actor continues to embrace the goth look, this time in a black dress with black hightop boots which she layered with a faux leather jacket and silver neckpiece.

MISS– Bhumi Pednekar

The actors were spotted during promoting their new movie.(Source: Varinder Chawla) The actors were spotted during promoting their new movie.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

During promotions of her upcoming movie Badhai Do’, Bhumi‘s printed co-ord set with neon details failed to make a mark.

MISS-Richa Chadha

The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Richa Chadha‘s multi-coloured printed satin shirt is all too much at once, and did not make for a flattering look.

