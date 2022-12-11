scorecardresearch
From Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (December 05-11)

Take a look at the outfits worn by B-town celebs this week!

This week, our celebs had some looks to serve. (Source: Varinder Chawla designed by Abhishek Mitra)
Celebs try to keep up with the latest trends and put their best fashion foot forward. This week, many of them were spotted out and about, amping up their fashion game. It was difficult to spot a star who did not dress well. So, here is this week’s look.

Take a look at actors whose fashion sense was a hit.

HIT: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently grabbed the eyeballs with not only with their PDA but their choice of outfits as well. The couple, who attended the song launch event of  Current Laga Re from Cirkus, left us awestruck with their sartorial picks. While Deepika exuded boss-lady vibes in a pink pantsuit paired with diamond earrings and matching sandals, Ranveer chose an all-black look for the event and completed his look with a black cap and matching shades.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The sister duo looked beautiful. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The sister-duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a style statement as they were spotted together hand-in-hand in the city. Elder sister, Janhvi donned a dusty orange bodycon dress which she paired with slip-on sandals and gold hoops and Khushi looked stunning in a printed brown dress.

HIT: Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi looked splendid in this jumpsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Always impressing us with her exquisite fashion sense, Mandira Bedi looked gorgeous in a pastel-shade ensemble. The jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a brown belt comes with cape sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. With minimal accessories, Mandira paired her look with white shoes.

HIT: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is sure a fashion icon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Malaika’s fashion game was on point as she was papped in the city. The actor looked every bit gorgeous in a casual look which she styled with a black shoulder-padded blazer. She wore a white crop top and paired it with blue jeans and metallic-grey shoes. Hair tied in a bun with side fringes and soft glam makeup rounded off her look.

HIT: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looked chic in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor looked chic in a grey crop t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. She kept the look simple and tied her hair in a ponytail and paired the look with white and red shoes and black red-colour frame sunglasses.

