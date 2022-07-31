scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)

Let's take a look at who wore what in the tinsel town.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 12:30:40 pm
Fashion hits and missesCheck out what B-town celebs wore this week. (Source: Varinder Chawala; designed by Angshuman Maity)

As another week sets in, another series of some stunning, and certain not-so-impressive outfits displayed by B-town celebs set the dos and don’ts of fashion for us.

Take a look!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...
Kareena Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If there is any look that screamed ‘summer’, it has to be Kareena Kapoor‘s. Just looking at this comfy lemon yellow cotton trousers and shirt paired with pointy bellies is soothing our senses.

HIT: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taking the bold-patterns and vivid colours route, Malaika Arora looked elegant in this printed oversized co-ord set. Be it brunch, dinner, or a girls sleepover — this outfit is an all-in-one pick.

MISS: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about a slumber party, we’re not so sure if Sara’s blue tie-dye print casuals would make it to the charts.

HIT: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to making fashion statements, Deepika Padukone effortlessly raises the bar. She seems to have jumped on the bandwagon of this season’s colour: crème white. Deepika did so with a super cozy and chic shirt-pant set.

MISS: Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talk about too much? Disha Patani went overboard while trying to play with glitter and colours. Donning a shimmery silver skirt with a neon green bralette top, her ensemble feels like it is all over place.

HIT: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria sure knows how to keep it subtle and millennial. Wearing a strapless corset top with classic denims, this is a look worth bookmarking for stylish summer dressing inspiration.

MISS: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dress gone wrong, Malaika’s fashion sense clearly did not support her this time. She wore a violet mini dress which appeared to be too gaudy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

2

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Follow Live Updates

Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery
Know Your City

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to Earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to Earth over Indian Ocean

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
From slit gowns to pantsuits: All the times Huma Qureshi painted the town red
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement