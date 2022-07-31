From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)

July 31, 2022 12:30:40 pm
As another week sets in, another series of some stunning, and certain not-so-impressive outfits displayed by B-town celebs set the dos and don’ts of fashion for us.
Take a look!
HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan
If there is any look that screamed ‘summer’, it has to be Kareena Kapoor‘s. Just looking at this comfy lemon yellow cotton trousers and shirt paired with pointy bellies is soothing our senses.
HIT: Malaika Arora
Taking the bold-patterns and vivid colours route, Malaika Arora looked elegant in this printed oversized co-ord set. Be it brunch, dinner, or a girls sleepover — this outfit is an all-in-one pick.
MISS: Sara Ali Khan
Talking about a slumber party, we’re not so sure if Sara’s blue tie-dye print casuals would make it to the charts.
HIT: Deepika Padukone
When it comes to making fashion statements, Deepika Padukone effortlessly raises the bar. She seems to have jumped on the bandwagon of this season’s colour: crème white. Deepika did so with a super cozy and chic shirt-pant set.
MISS: Disha Patani
Talk about too much? Disha Patani went overboard while trying to play with glitter and colours. Donning a shimmery silver skirt with a neon green bralette top, her ensemble feels like it is all over place.
HIT: Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria sure knows how to keep it subtle and millennial. Wearing a strapless corset top with classic denims, this is a look worth bookmarking for stylish summer dressing inspiration.
MISS: Malaika Arora
Dress gone wrong, Malaika’s fashion sense clearly did not support her this time. She wore a violet mini dress which appeared to be too gaudy.
