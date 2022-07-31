From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)

As another week sets in, another series of some stunning, and certain not-so-impressive outfits displayed by B-town celebs set the dos and don’ts of fashion for us.

Take a look!

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If there is any look that screamed ‘summer’, it has to be Kareena Kapoor‘s. Just looking at this comfy lemon yellow cotton trousers and shirt paired with pointy bellies is soothing our senses.

HIT: Malaika Arora

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taking the bold-patterns and vivid colours route, Malaika Arora looked elegant in this printed oversized co-ord set. Be it brunch, dinner, or a girls sleepover — this outfit is an all-in-one pick.

MISS: Sara Ali Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about a slumber party, we’re not so sure if Sara’s blue tie-dye print casuals would make it to the charts.

HIT: Deepika Padukone

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to making fashion statements, Deepika Padukone effortlessly raises the bar. She seems to have jumped on the bandwagon of this season’s colour: crème white. Deepika did so with a super cozy and chic shirt-pant set.

MISS: Disha Patani

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talk about too much? Disha Patani went overboard while trying to play with glitter and colours. Donning a shimmery silver skirt with a neon green bralette top, her ensemble feels like it is all over place.

HIT: Tara Sutaria

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria sure knows how to keep it subtle and millennial. Wearing a strapless corset top with classic denims, this is a look worth bookmarking for stylish summer dressing inspiration.

MISS: Malaika Arora

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dress gone wrong, Malaika’s fashion sense clearly did not support her this time. She wore a violet mini dress which appeared to be too gaudy.

