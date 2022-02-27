scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

From Deepika Padukone to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 21-Feb 27)

This week's looks have a lot of inspiration for glam dressing, so take notes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2022 5:25:09 pm
fashion hits & missesTake a look at who wore what this week. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

This week was full of film screenings, promotions, and super-glam wedding parties. That only means one thing — fabulous fashion game on full display by the who’s-who of the silver screen.

Let’s take a look at whose outfit deserved a ‘wow’, and whose didn’t.

HIT Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan out and about in a green sweater vest with baggy jeans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena seems to be onboard the sweater vest trend as she was seen sporting this green vest with strawberry graphic, also worn by Dua Lipa in a beach look. It’s fun, quirky, and definitely makes for a great off-duty, laidback look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |The sweater vest is back for turn-of-season fashion; here’s how you can style it

HIT- Deepika Padukone

deepika padukone Deepika Padukone at Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding bash, hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika brought her A-game when it comes to glam dressing in this bodycon black dress with slit and laced up sides. The dress, by Dolce&Gabbana was styled with black bowed and embellished heels and minimal dangler earrings.

MISS- Madhuri Dixit

madhuri dixit Madhu Dixit at the screening of her Netflix original series ‘The Fame Game’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While we are loving the new fashion chapter that Madhuri seems to have started, this feather black dress didn’t quite hit the mark. The proportions seemed off and the feather on the neckline took way too much attention.

IN PREMIUM NOW |‘If you take yourself too seriously, it’s dangerous’: Madhuri Dixit

HIT-  Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Sanya Malhotra at the screening of ‘Love Hostel’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya looked lovely in an orange coloured sari by Torani as she walked the red carpet of the screening of her movie Love Hostel. We love the details on the gorgeous sari and the minimal accessories.

MISS – Kartik Aaryan

kartik aryan Kartik Aaryan in a checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The grey checked suit on Kartik Aaryan set was too gloomy and lacked sophistication, and the striped t-shirt and sneakers didn’t help elevate the look either.

MISS- Rani Mukerji

rani mukherji Rani Mukerji in a red checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rani’s red checked suit paired with pearl embellished Gucci shoes and the vintage glasses were too much of an ’80s kick, and hardly relevant.

ALSO SEE |Celeb fashion: You just cannot miss Nora Fatehi in this sequin pantsuit

HIT– Taapsee Pannu

taapsee pannu Taapsee Pannu in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

White seems to be the new black this summer season as all stars are showing an affinity for all-white ensembles. We love Taapsee’s minimalist, structure skirt and bustier top. It’s clean, crisp, and is best highlighted with red, as seen on her.

ALSO READ |‘I eat 6 times a day; all my meals have carbs’: Taapsee Pannu reveals her diet mantra

HIT- Ananya Panday

ananya panday Ananya Panday at Shibani-Farhan’s wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya looked super chic and elegant in a black buttoned up dress that she accessorised with stacked rings, and golden earrings. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she played the oldest and safest trick on the fashion book — the red lips.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dubai museum
Museum of the Future opens in Dubai

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement