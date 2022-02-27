From Deepika Padukone to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 21-Feb 27)

This week was full of film screenings, promotions, and super-glam wedding parties. That only means one thing — fabulous fashion game on full display by the who’s-who of the silver screen.

Let’s take a look at whose outfit deserved a ‘wow’, and whose didn’t.

HIT – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan out and about in a green sweater vest with baggy jeans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan out and about in a green sweater vest with baggy jeans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena seems to be onboard the sweater vest trend as she was seen sporting this green vest with strawberry graphic, also worn by Dua Lipa in a beach look. It’s fun, quirky, and definitely makes for a great off-duty, laidback look.

HIT- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone at Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding bash, hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding bash, hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika brought her A-game when it comes to glam dressing in this bodycon black dress with slit and laced up sides. The dress, by Dolce&Gabbana was styled with black bowed and embellished heels and minimal dangler earrings.

MISS- Madhuri Dixit

Madhu Dixit at the screening of her Netflix original series ‘The Fame Game’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Madhu Dixit at the screening of her Netflix original series ‘The Fame Game’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While we are loving the new fashion chapter that Madhuri seems to have started, this feather black dress didn’t quite hit the mark. The proportions seemed off and the feather on the neckline took way too much attention.

HIT- Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra at the screening of ‘Love Hostel’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra at the screening of ‘Love Hostel’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya looked lovely in an orange coloured sari by Torani as she walked the red carpet of the screening of her movie Love Hostel. We love the details on the gorgeous sari and the minimal accessories.

MISS – Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan in a checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan in a checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The grey checked suit on Kartik Aaryan set was too gloomy and lacked sophistication, and the striped t-shirt and sneakers didn’t help elevate the look either.

MISS- Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji in a red checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji in a red checked suit set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rani’s red checked suit paired with pearl embellished Gucci shoes and the vintage glasses were too much of an ’80s kick, and hardly relevant.

HIT– Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu in an all-white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

White seems to be the new black this summer season as all stars are showing an affinity for all-white ensembles. We love Taapsee’s minimalist, structure skirt and bustier top. It’s clean, crisp, and is best highlighted with red, as seen on her.

HIT- Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at Shibani-Farhan’s wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday at Shibani-Farhan’s wedding bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya looked super chic and elegant in a black buttoned up dress that she accessorised with stacked rings, and golden earrings. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she played the oldest and safest trick on the fashion book — the red lips.

