From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (September 6-12)

Celebrities never fail to make a statement with their impeccable fashion. Time and again, we see them pulling off stunning ensembles, looking absolutely amazing. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted in the city. Take a look at whose look was a hit and whose was a miss this week.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was seen looking stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra was seen looking stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous as she was seen wearing a strappy white top and flared back jeans. She rounded off her look with black flats, silver hoop earrings and a black handbag.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Deepika Padukone’s look was casual and chic as she wore a plain white long kurta with baggy blue jeans. She paired the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal as she donned a white Anarkali suit that featured floral borders. She teamed this beautiful ensemble with statement earrings and jootis.

Nora Fatehi

Nora at the screening of a film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora at the screening of a film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Nora Fatehi can carry any look with style and ease. She looked gorgeous in this black tank top and cropped skinny jeans look. She paired it with printed footwear and a brown sling bag.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur smiles at the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur smiles at the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in this floral printed one-shoulder dress. She teamed the look with a pair of white footwear and her hair left open in curls.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat looked bright and beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mallika Sherawat looked bright and beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Mallika Sherawat looked bright and beautiful as she slipped into this lovely bright blue pleated dress that featured a V-neckline. She paired it with silver stilettos and hoop earrings.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez kept it chic as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez kept it chic as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez looked edgy and chic in this powder blue pantsuit that she paired with printed stilettos. She carried a box sling bag and left her hair open in a side-partition.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked beautiful as she was papped. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked beautiful as she was papped. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Ananya Panday looked lovely in this all-white ensemble consisting of a white top with a criss-cross neckline and a pair of white flared pants. A brown belt completed this look.

Alaya F

Alaya F kept it casual and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F kept it casual and comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Alaya F kept it casual and chic as she wore a beautiful white top with ripped blue jeans. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings.

