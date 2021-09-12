From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (September 6-12)

September 12, 2021 11:20:40 am
Celebrities never fail to make a statement with their impeccable fashion. Time and again, we see them pulling off stunning ensembles, looking absolutely amazing. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted in the city. Take a look at whose look was a hit and whose was a miss this week.
HIT: Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous as she was seen wearing a strappy white top and flared back jeans. She rounded off her look with black flats, silver hoop earrings and a black handbag.
HIT: Deepika Padukone’s look was casual and chic as she wore a plain white long kurta with baggy blue jeans. She paired the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings.
Sara Ali Khan
HIT: Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal as she donned a white Anarkali suit that featured floral borders. She teamed this beautiful ensemble with statement earrings and jootis.
HIT: Nora Fatehi can carry any look with style and ease. She looked gorgeous in this black tank top and cropped skinny jeans look. She paired it with printed footwear and a brown sling bag.
Mrunal Thakur
HIT: Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in this floral printed one-shoulder dress. She teamed the look with a pair of white footwear and her hair left open in curls.
HIT: Mallika Sherawat looked bright and beautiful as she slipped into this lovely bright blue pleated dress that featured a V-neckline. She paired it with silver stilettos and hoop earrings.
HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez looked edgy and chic in this powder blue pantsuit that she paired with printed stilettos. She carried a box sling bag and left her hair open in a side-partition.
Ananya Panday
HIT: Ananya Panday looked lovely in this all-white ensemble consisting of a white top with a criss-cross neckline and a pair of white flared pants. A brown belt completed this look.
Alaya F
HIT: Alaya F kept it casual and chic as she wore a beautiful white top with ripped blue jeans. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-