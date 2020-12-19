scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
From Arjun Kapoor to Manushi Chillar: Take a look at how B-Town is moving in and out of the airport

From Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra and Diana Penty, take a look at all those who travelled recently

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2020 9:16:36 am
What do you think of these looks? (Photo: Yashraj Talent/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With travelling slowly gaining back its momentum — we are witnessing actors moving in and out from the airport. Their looks now come with a few additions — face masks, PPE suits, a lot of sanitisers along with safety issues, and regular tests. Take a look at B-Town’s latest outings and what they wore while they were in transit.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar opted for a simple black turtleneck sweater paired with straight-cut denim and sneakers in dark blue colour. To complete her look, she opted for an abstract-print handbag along with her face mask.

Katrina Kaif

Keeping note of all the safety measures — Kaif was sported in a PPE-kit worn over a basic black T-shirt and a pair of denim along with her face mask and face shield. However, she was spotted again at the airport in a comfortable baby pink co-ord set. Take a look below.

Urvashi Rautela

The actor never fails to make a fashionable statement– she was seen in a racerback dress that fit her like a glove. The bottle green print dress was paired with chunky pastel green sneakers and a bomber jacket. The look was pulled together with a pair of sunglasses and a black face mask.

Siddharth Malhotra

Keeping it sporty yet comfortable — Malhotra was seen in a greyish-blue printed tracksuit paired with a white T-shirt underneath. The look was completed with a black cap and a sleek pair of white sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor

The 2 States actor was seen in a dark grey sweatshirt with a graphic tiger logo on it paired with washed-out denim and a pair of casual black shoes. The look was completed with a pair of round frames and a gingham print face mask which goes well with the overall look.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty too was spotted taking a flight in a tie-dye top with buttons on her full-sleeves. With her face-shield on, she opted for a plain black mask.

