From Anushka Sharma to Nora Fatehi: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 4-10)

October 10, 2021 7:10:00 pm
Much like last week, this time too celebrities were spotted taking their fashion game several notches higher. Let’s take a look at their sartorial choices to find out who aced it, and who missed the mark.
Sanya Malhotra
HIT: Sanya was spotted wearing an easy-breezy outfit post a salon visit in Bandra. The combination of a pair of distressed jeans and oversized printed shirt is a classic and she couldn’t have styled them better. The ensemble is packed with individuality!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
HIT: Dressed in grey sweats, Bebo looks her stylish best, even in athleisure. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses and bright, white sneakers.
Mrunal Thakur
HIT: Mrunal’s all black ensemble is the perfect mixture of style and utility. She paired the look with trendy sneakers.
Anushka Sharma
HIT: Anushka looks radiant in a subtly striped top, paired with wide legged jeans. She completed the look with minimal make-up and comfortable shoes.
Nora Fatehi
HIT: Nora can pull off pretty much everything, but she looked ethereal while stepping out in a blue, chikankari, salwar kameez. She paired it with white heels and a nude lipstick.
Shilpa Shetty
HIT: Shilpa’s attire is enough to steal hearts on any given day. She is seen wearing a top and skirt, paired with sneakers and a stylish pair of sunglasses.
Sanjana Sanghi
HIT: Turning heads with her distinct sense of style, Sanjana Sanghi was spotted wearing a chiffon printed dress with a sweetheart neckline.
In another instance she opted for printed tee which was teamed with denims and flats. The overall look was casual yet stylish. We approve.
Neetu Singh
Impeccably classy and gorgeous, Neetu Singh was spotted wearing a green top and blue denims for a day out in the city.
Mithila Palkar
MISS: Mithila wore a green, co-ord set to a Netflix India event and while she looked as dazzling as ever with her million-dollar smile, she definitely had better fashion days.
