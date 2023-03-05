From Ananya Panday to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Fashion hits and misses (February 27 to March 5)

Every week, celebrities serve us with a variety of looks – both casual and glamorous. While we adore a few of them and bookmark them for reference, others leave us disappointed and underwhelmed. This week, we spotted Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Priyanka Choudhary, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonali Bendre. Check out whose look we liked, and who we thought could have been styled better.



Check out the best (and the worst) fashion moments of the week gone by!

HIT – Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday impressed us with her appearance in a brown leather romper that she paired with black kitten heels. The actor carried a black clutch bag and paired it with a dainty heart pendant. The Gehraiyaan actor opted for pink lips and cheeks and had a black liner on. We are completely in love with this chic look!

MISS- Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a colourful candy in her latest outing. The actor wore a satin pink and yellow satin colour blocked dress with an orange belt and an oversized bow. She paired it with white pump heels. The colours looked jarring on Shraddha and her natural makeup made her look worn out and tired. This look was a miss for us.

HIT – Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Choudhary look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Choudhary look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked like a vision in an embellished black top that she paired with flared black pants. The actor tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore silver hoop earrings that complemented her top. Priyanka had smokey eyes, brown lip colour, and defined eyebrows to complete her look.

MISS – Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari generally impresses us with her sartorial choices. However, we are not impressed with her latest look. The actor paired a satin green blouse with a matching long green skirt that had gold brocade work on it. The outfit seemed to weigh down Aditi and failed to accentuate her elegant appeal. Her soft glowy make-up further made her look washed out.

HIT – Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sonali Bendre look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre looked regal in a purple Anarkali set that had silver work all over. The actor paired it with black pumps with silver detailing and a blingy silver clutch bag. She had her bob-cut hair open and styled in soft curls. Matching her outfit, Sonali opted for purple hue matte lipstick, kohled eyes and pink blush.

Which of these looks did you like?

