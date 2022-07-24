From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: Fashion hits and misses (July 18-24)

July 24, 2022 12:30:11 pm
B-town celebs served us with some chic and cool looks this week. Some impressed us while some others were disappointing. Take a look at what some of your favourite celebrities were spotted wearing this week!
HIT: Rajkummar Rao
The actor kept it cool and casual in an oversized black t-shirt and royal blue lowers. He paired it with white shoes and a matching cap.
HIT: Mouni Roy
The actor was spotted in a simple black crop top and matching loose lowers. Roy looked casually fashionable in this all-black ensemble.
HIT: Shamita Shetty
B-town celebs are a fan of millennial trends and Shamita’s latest look proves it. The actor donned a sky-blue oversized shirt and teamed it with a high bun and transparent sunglasses. She looked super comfortable and cool in the outfit.
MISS: Tejasswi Prakash
The actor wore a shiny pink velvet dress and paired it with transparent heels. She accessorised the look with golden danglers. However, the Bigg Boss 15 winner didn’t quite rock the look and we wish her ensemble of choice was different.
HIT: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday kept it casual and as millennial as possible. She wore a black corset top and simple denim pants. She teamed the look with maroon sneakers.
HIT: Arjun Kapoor
The actor was spotted in an oversized grey t-shirt with black joggers. He paired it with slippers and a gold and silver chain. The actor kept his week’s pick super causal.
HIT: Kriti Sanon
Sanon played with patterns and we love it. She wore a simple yellow top and paired it with diamond-patterned sky-blue jeans. Grey shoes and black sunglasses complemented her outfit.
HIT: Disha Patani
The actor is busy promoting her movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’, and has been serving us with some chic and drop-dead gorgeous looks. She was spotted in a brown bodycon dress that she paired with contrasting white heels. Frizzy hair completed her look.
HIT: Janhvi Kapoor
The actor wore a royal blue strapless jumper and it was hard to take eyes off her. She paired the look with camel heels and blow-dried hair. Janhvi’s outfit was definitely a hit.
