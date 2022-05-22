Elegant black gown, bright pink skirt: Deepika Padukone’s Cannes looks prove her sartorial versatility

Cannes Film Festival jury member Deepika Padukone has been making splashes in the French Riviera with her red carpet styles since day 1. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika started off her Cannes sartorial extravaganza with a sequin Sabyasachi sari. Now, in her latest appearances from the film festival, she has been sporting Louis Vuitton ensembles. She was recently announced the brand’s ambassador, becoming the first Indian to be so.

Let’s take a look at three of her latest looks that range all the way from one of the most chic black gowns you will see, to a back-to-school set of a bright pink skirt and a printed shirt, proving that there’s no look the actor can’t ace:

Deepika looked gorgeous in this satin black form-fitting gown with a dropped shoulder detail that perfectly accentuated the diamond Cartier jewels that she was dripping in. We love the wind-blown hair and red lips — classy and timeless.

In another look, Deepika switched it up completely and donned a sporty-chic resort look in Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere. We love the playfulness of the nude coat worn with a printed shirt underneath and paired with leather knee-high boots.

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika can be seen sporting a back-to-school look with a bright pink A-line skirt and a full sleeve printed shirt. She looked uber chic as she paired the look with black leather boots and a tiny black handbag. She went with a natural, wind-blown hair look and minimal, sun-kissed makeup.

