From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 6-12)

With a celebrity wedding, award shows, and red carpets, this week was abuzz with fashion bullseyes as well as looks that file to hit the spot. Take a look at what tinsel town celebs wore this week:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in a floral Raw Mango sari, styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor in a floral Raw Mango sari, styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Hit: Janhvi Kapoor‘s romantic floral sari is the thing of dreams for weddings, brunches, and even holidays! The saree, from raw Mango, complements the Dhadak actor’s old-world charm perfectly.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif at Vicky Kaushal’s residence for their pre-wedding rituals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif at Vicky Kaushal’s residence for their pre-wedding rituals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: All eyes were on newlywed Katrina Kaif whose limited public appearances before the big day made her fans even more eager to catch a glimpse of her. She stepped out in this ivory ruffled sari from Arpita Mehta which made the wait worth it.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram) Sanya Malhotra at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)

Miss: Sanya Malhotra’s OOTN for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 failed to make an impression. The black embellished gown with a cutout from Esha Sethi Irani feels outdated and something that looks like it came from a ’90s wardrobe with little to no updates.

Alia Bhatt

The ‘Highway’ actress stuns in a red sari. (Photo: Sabyasachi Official/Instagram) The ‘Highway’ actress stuns in a red sari. (Photo: Sabyasachi Official/Instagram)

Hit: Alia Bhatt had our jaws on the floor when she wore this stunning red sari from Sabyasachi for the premiere of her movie RRR. Timeless, romantic, and superbly elegant, this look is the kind we want to bookmark for later.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor at her movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor at her movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: After her trail of stunning outfits for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions, which comprised a strappy back satin gown and a mustard floral embellished gown, Vaani Kapoor’s white ensemble for the movie’s screening did not meet the high standards the actor’s style usually sets.

Ananya Panday

Red seems to be the colour of the week with stars donning it with style and grace, like Ananya Panday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Red seems to be the colour of the week with stars donning it with style and grace, like Ananya Panday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Hit: It’s clearly reigning red in Bollywood, as is evident from Alia’s saree, Katrina’s bridal lehenga, and Ananya Panday’s ruffled tiered halter neck gown. She went for a monochrome look by opting for red heels, and we think this is one of the actor’s best ensembles so far.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in a printed shirt and baggy trousers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in a printed shirt and baggy trousers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Sonakshi Sinha wore a printed shirt and charcoal grey baggy trousers with a sling bag and a choker, none of which flattered her statuesque form.

