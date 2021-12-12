From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 6-12)

December 12, 2021 6:20:11 pm
With a celebrity wedding, award shows, and red carpets, this week was abuzz with fashion bullseyes as well as looks that file to hit the spot. Take a look at what tinsel town celebs wore this week:
Janhvi Kapoor
Hit: Janhvi Kapoor‘s romantic floral sari is the thing of dreams for weddings, brunches, and even holidays! The saree, from raw Mango, complements the Dhadak actor’s old-world charm perfectly.
Hit: All eyes were on newlywed Katrina Kaif whose limited public appearances before the big day made her fans even more eager to catch a glimpse of her. She stepped out in this ivory ruffled sari from Arpita Mehta which made the wait worth it.
Sanya Malhotra
Miss: Sanya Malhotra’s OOTN for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 failed to make an impression. The black embellished gown with a cutout from Esha Sethi Irani feels outdated and something that looks like it came from a ’90s wardrobe with little to no updates.
Hit: Alia Bhatt had our jaws on the floor when she wore this stunning red sari from Sabyasachi for the premiere of her movie RRR. Timeless, romantic, and superbly elegant, this look is the kind we want to bookmark for later.
Vaani Kapoor
Miss: After her trail of stunning outfits for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions, which comprised a strappy back satin gown and a mustard floral embellished gown, Vaani Kapoor’s white ensemble for the movie’s screening did not meet the high standards the actor’s style usually sets.
Ananya Panday
Hit: It’s clearly reigning red in Bollywood, as is evident from Alia’s saree, Katrina’s bridal lehenga, and Ananya Panday’s ruffled tiered halter neck gown. She went for a monochrome look by opting for red heels, and we think this is one of the actor’s best ensembles so far.
Sonakshi Sinha
Miss: Sonakshi Sinha wore a printed shirt and charcoal grey baggy trousers with a sling bag and a choker, none of which flattered her statuesque form.
