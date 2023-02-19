From Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala: Fashion hits and misses (February 13-19)

Every week, we spot a bunch of celebrities going out and about in the city. As expected, they make sure to make heads turn with their style. This week, too, we saw several actors making a statement with their style. While some impressed us with their looks, others failed to impress us.
Here’s our take on this week’s fashion hits and misses.
HIT – Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s latest outing in her merchandise ‘Ed-ma-ma’ t-shirt paired with a black blazer and high-rise blue bootcut jeans was a hit. The Gangubai Kathiadwadi actor looked effortless and chic. Alia wore small hoop earrings and clear heels with this look. She also tied her hair in a bun and opted for soft glowy makeup.
HIT- Bipasha Basu
New mommy Bipasha Basu looked radiant in a mini black dress that had white print details on it. The actor carried a beautiful red Prada bag with her attire. Bipasha wore bold red lipstick and opted for a winged eyeliner look. She also had gold bracelets on and opted for side-parted open hair.
MISS- Tejasswi Prakash
We are not impressed with Tejasswi’s latest outing in a saffron bodycon midi dress. The ensemble didn’t sit well on the actor’s body and made her look unkempt. The Naagin actor also ditched accessories that could have acted as a saving grace for this dud look. Her beautiful hair was left open but it added more lousiness to her overall look.
HIT – Sobhita Dhulipala
MISS- Kartik Aaryan
HIT- Shamita Shetty
We just can’t get enough of Shamita Shetty’s latest look. The actor looked stunning in a white top with a deep neck that had ruffled detailings. She paired it with the prettiest gold colour mini skirt and white and gold high heels. Shamita carried a cream colour bag and wore a dainty pendant to complete her look. In makeup, she opted for pink lips and kohled eyes.
