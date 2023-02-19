From Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala: Fashion hits and misses (February 13-19)

Every week, we spot a bunch of celebrities going out and about in the city. As expected, they make sure to make heads turn with their style. This week, too, we saw several actors making a statement with their style. While some impressed us with their looks, others failed to impress us.



Here’s our take on this week’s fashion hits and misses.

HIT – Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked effortless and chic in her latest outing. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked effortless and chic in her latest outing. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt’s latest outing in her merchandise ‘Ed-ma-ma’ t-shirt paired with a black blazer and high-rise blue bootcut jeans was a hit. The Gangubai Kathiadwadi actor looked effortless and chic. Alia wore small hoop earrings and clear heels with this look. She also tied her hair in a bun and opted for soft glowy makeup.

HIT- Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu looked elegant in a black short dress. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu looked elegant in a black short dress. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

New mommy Bipasha Basu looked radiant in a mini black dress that had white print details on it. The actor carried a beautiful red Prada bag with her attire. Bipasha wore bold red lipstick and opted for a winged eyeliner look. She also had gold bracelets on and opted for side-parted open hair.

MISS- Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tejasswi Prakash look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

We are not impressed with Tejasswi’s latest outing in a saffron bodycon midi dress. The ensemble didn’t sit well on the actor’s body and made her look unkempt. The Naagin actor also ditched accessories that could have acted as a saving grace for this dud look. Her beautiful hair was left open but it added more lousiness to her overall look.

HIT – Sobhita Dhulipala



Sobhita Dhulipala look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sobhita Dhulipala look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)



Sobhita Dhulipala’s smoking hot look in a black cut-out dress has left us impressed and how. The shimmery black dress was backless and had a long trail behind it. Shobhita opted for black smokey eyes, nude colour creamy matte lipstick and peach blush. The actor kept her hair open and opted for a middle parting.

MISS- Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

There was something amiss in Kartik’s latest look. While we individually liked his white t-shirt with black horizontal stripes, blue jeans and brick colour sneakers but they somehow did not go well with each other. Hence, it is important to keep in mind how individual pieces work in a group for a successful look.

HIT- Shamita Shetty Advertisement Shamita Shetty’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shamita Shetty’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

We just can’t get enough of Shamita Shetty’s latest look. The actor looked stunning in a white top with a deep neck that had ruffled detailings. She paired it with the prettiest gold colour mini skirt and white and gold high heels. Shamita carried a cream colour bag and wore a dainty pendant to complete her look. In makeup, she opted for pink lips and kohled eyes.

