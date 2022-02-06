From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Fashion hits and misses (Jan 31 – Feb 6)

No matter what, our favourite Bollywood celebrities always keep it stylish and trendy. From red carpets to the airport, they continue to serve us some major fashion goals. At times, however, they fail to make a mark with their ensembles, leaving us disappointed.

Take a look at the B-town celebs who were on-point with their outfits this week and those who were not.

HIT – Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt always stays on the top of her fashion game. Recently, she was spotted wearing a white saree with gold print on the borders. She tied her hair in a bun with a natural make-up look and jhumkis to complete her look. This look is definitely a hit with us.

HIT – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has given us enough fashion looks for the books. She was spotted wearing an all-white monochrome look. The actor wore a white shirt with a deep neck and white broad pants for the promotions of her film, Gehraiyaan. With her hair in a wavy side-parted bob, her look was just impeccable.

HIT – Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has stunned us with her amazing fashion choices a lot of times. The actor was spotted wearing a light blue kurta set with straight pants. Her look was simple and chic, perfect for a casual day out in the city.

HIT – Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was spotted wearing a black printed jumpsuit with black heels. With her hair kept open and wavy, this look was subtle and simple.

HIT – Pratik Sehajpal

The Bigg Boss 15 fame was spotted at fellow contestant Shamita Shettys’ birthday party. He was wearing a striped, white shirt with black pants. He added brown leather loafers and black aviators to complete his look.

HIT – Shraddha Kapoor

The actor was spotted in a chic and casual look recently. She wore a pink sweatsuit with white sneakers. Subtle yet stylish — this look is perfect for a brunch date with friends.

HIT – Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty

The gorgeous sisters were clicked together at Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. Shamita wore a classic bodycon, plunging V-neck red dress with golden pumps. Her look was subtle and chic with red lipstick and dangling earrings. Shilpa wore an orange slit dress with nude beaded heels.

HIT – Taapsee Pannu

The actor has her fashion game on point always. She wore a co-ord set consisting of a cropped blazer and skirt. She matched her square sunglasses to her black heels, keeping the look business-y yet chic.

MISS – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has given us major blockbusters in both her work and fashion outings. However, this time, she left us disappointed in this silver sequin dress and wacky hairdo.

