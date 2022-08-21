From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 15-Aug 22)

B-town celebs have always been a major fashion inspiration for many. It seems like the Bollywood industry has the hacks for all things stylish and glamorous, and every week they take it a notch higher. But, there are times when even their sartorial picks could turn out to be a disappointment. They are humans after all!

This week, while most of them impressed us with their impeccable style, few failed to make a mark. Take a look at whose outfit was a hit and whose was a miss!

HIT: Tamannaah Bhatia

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia meant business in a royal blue power suit teamed with diamond earrings and black pumps. Looking a class apart in this ensemble, she exuded glam and sass in that chic hairdo.

MISS: Amrita Arora

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We girls love stealing something from our partner’s closet and turning it into fashion. And this one is a fashion disaster. Still unable to figure out the idea behind this fit, we are just going to leave it open to the audience’s interpretation.

HIT: Hrithik Roshan

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan charmed his way in this black suit paired with a fun, printed shirt that screamed summer. But what caught our eyes was his choice to accessorise the look with a classic hat.

MISS: Alia Bhatt

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though everybody’s all-time favourite fashionista, this back-to-school look didn’t work out on Alia. But it’s said that your mood is what dresses you up for the day. So, we do acknowledge the mom-to-be Alia’s easy going attitude that reflects in her choice of comfy clothes.

HIT: Sayani Gupta

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Four More Shots Please! actor looks gorgeous in this all-white attire. It’s bold, fresh, and perfect for the weekend when you are craving shots and are in the mood to burn the dance floor. Also, the accessories are on point.

MISS: Uorfi Javed

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love an out-of-the-box fashion sense. And although it seems like Uorfi Javed puts in tons of effort when it comes to her wardrobe, she has time and again failed to impress with her style. Perhaps try again next week, Uorfi.

