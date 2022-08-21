From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 15-Aug 22)

B-town celebs have always been a major fashion inspiration for many. It seems like the Bollywood industry has the hacks for all things stylish and glamorous, and every week they take it a notch higher. But, there are times when even their sartorial picks could turn out to be a disappointment. They are humans after all!
This week, while most of them impressed us with their impeccable style, few failed to make a mark. Take a look at whose outfit was a hit and whose was a miss!
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
HIT: Tamannaah Bhatia
Subscriber Only Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia meant business in a royal blue power suit teamed with diamond earrings and black pumps. Looking a class apart in this ensemble, she exuded glam and sass in that chic hairdo.
MISS: Amrita Arora
We girls love stealing something from our partner’s closet and turning it into fashion. And this one is a fashion disaster. Still unable to figure out the idea behind this fit, we are just going to leave it open to the audience’s interpretation.
HIT: Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan charmed his way in this black suit paired with a fun, printed shirt that screamed summer. But what caught our eyes was his choice to accessorise the look with a classic hat.
MISS: Alia Bhatt
Though everybody’s all-time favourite fashionista, this back-to-school look didn’t work out on Alia. But it’s said that your mood is what dresses you up for the day. So, we do acknowledge the mom-to-be Alia’s easy going attitude that reflects in her choice of comfy clothes.
HIT: Sayani Gupta
The Four More Shots Please! actor looks gorgeous in this all-white attire. It’s bold, fresh, and perfect for the weekend when you are craving shots and are in the mood to burn the dance floor. Also, the accessories are on point.
MISS: Uorfi Javed
We love an out-of-the-box fashion sense. And although it seems like Uorfi Javed puts in tons of effort when it comes to her wardrobe, she has time and again failed to impress with her style. Perhaps try again next week, Uorfi.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Pakistan media watchdog imposes ban on broadcasting ex-PM Imran Khan’s live speeches
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Armed with Bombay HC order, group of Osho disciples to try and visit his samadhi in Pune today
Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple among 2,500 shrines in Tamil Nadu set for makeover
Rajasthan minister’s ‘superstition’ remark over karwa chauth triggers row; BJP says ‘insulted women’
Funds to be raised by Islamic foundation for construction of mosque in Ayodhya
Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint
Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’
Body Beauitful: Is it love or a fat fetish?
Jetpack Joyride 2 review: Familiar, but still a lot of fun
Vijay Deverakonda on being called a superstar: ‘It is awkward to me, I feel embarrassed’
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal’s perfect start
IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not requiredhttps://indianexpress.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=article
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday