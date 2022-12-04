From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alaya F: Fashion hits and misses (November 28- December 4)

Always trying to keep up with the latest fashion trends, Bollywood celebs are often seen channeling many interesting looks. But, sometimes they end up making wrong sartorial choices. This week was no different. We bring you a weekly roundup of some good looks and some bad ones.

Check it out:

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She has always been a people’s favourite and whenever she steps out, it is bound to attract attention. Recently, the actor attended Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Riaan’s birthday bash with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and managed to grab eyeballs with her fashion sense. Keeping it casual, she opted for a black and white striped sweatshirt and paired it with black trousers and sports shoes. She opted for minimal accessories and chose dewy look makeup for the evening with pink eyeshadows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks and bright red lipstick. Aaradhya wore a light purple sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim jeans.

HIT: Alaya F

Alaya F is a true fashionista. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F is a true fashionista. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F was a vision to behold as she stepped out to celebrate her 25th birthday. She opted for an all-black look for the special occasion which included a halter crop top with a plunging neckline. She styled it with the bodycon skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and high-rise waistline. Alaya styled the outfit with white cloured heels, a necklace and a pair of earrings. She left her tresses loose in a mid parting and went for glam makeup.

HIT: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor has time and again impressed us with her sartorial picks. This time, too, she made all the right noise with her ensemble. Shanaya was recently spotted in a plunging white crochet dress. The outfit featured crochet cutouts on the midriff and a side slit. She paired the ensemble with a pair of green fluorescent coloured strappy heels and gold hoops. She went for soft glam makeup including smoky eyes, blushed cheeks and nude shade lipstick.

HIT: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha was spotted in the city looking every bit chic in a casual outfit. The actor wore a vest crop top and teamed it with classic blue denim and a sleek white belt. To add a pop of colour the actor carried a small handbag and rounded off the look with a pair of black sunnies and open hair.

MISS: Kajol

Advertisement

This time, Kajol’s look fell flat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) This time, Kajol’s look fell flat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Dilwale actor was seen in a multicoloured satin outfit. She paired the blazer with a matching skirt. However, the look failed to flatter as the skirt appeared to be a bit loose which did not complement her figure. Also, with such a bold outfit, the stack of bright orange bangles seems to be a wrong choice. But, we are hopeful the actor will serve some jaw-dropping looks pretty soon!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!