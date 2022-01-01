From dress made of cans to feathery rainbow train: Katy Perry served wild looks at her Las Vegas show

On a stage designed to mimic ‘Perry’s Playland’ replete with magic mushrooms, a giant red toilet, and a life-size medical face mask, Katy Perry looked right at home with her creative, fantastical, and psychedelic outfits which, even though worth pouring thoughts into, are no departure from her signature style.

Her show ‘Play Las Vegas’ was, as she herself called it, “SAUCY, SEXY, SUNSHINE PLAYTIME DIVINE-NESS!” in one of her recent Instagram posts. And the mandate for her wardrobe was pretty much the same.

A latex bodysuit, a mushroom cap, and fringed pants kickstarted the show with the E.T. singer’s usual trippy fashion.

What look can possibly complement a giant red toilet and life-size rolls of tissue paper? Ask Katy, for not only did she think of one but also pulled it off with a white wrap dress with tasselled gloves, mismatched black and white boots and even a head wrap.

Not only did she wear a dress made of cans but also pull-tabs that dispensed beer from them — a creative outfit and statement, few, if not none, other than she can pull off.

A classy ’60s America silhouette dress but, of course, Katy style. The 3D, bulbous additions to this white dress is proof that there’s nothing she can’t turn OTT.

When in Vegas, you ought to wear a Cher-inspired burlesque sequined dress with cut-outs and mosaic-sequined gloves.

Now that’s a Katy Perry-worthy train. The bubblegum pink gown with multicoloured gemstone studded collar had an epic train. And to call it ‘massive’ would be an understatement.

