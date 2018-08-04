From Alia-Masaba to Rani-Sabyasachi: 5 fashion designers and their Bollywood BFFs

Friendship Day 2018: Indian fashion designers and their Bollywood best friends. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Friendship Day 2018: Indian fashion designers and their Bollywood best friends. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Friendship Day 2018: The love affair between Bollywood and fashion has always been a mutually beneficial one. However, quite a few times, sweet and lasting friendships develop along the way that surpass the glamour around. On this friendship day, let’s take a look at some of these friendships that are strong and loyal in their bond.

Alia Bhatt and Masaba Gupta

The duo’s friendship seems to have a very strong foundation — a shared passion for fashion. Though they have been friends since childhood, carrying forward their mothers’ friendship, they have remained inseparable after gaining fame as well. Bhatt can often be seen donning Masaba prints and the duo pop up often on each other’s Instagram feed. The BFFs also appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride last year, nestled in the backdrop of a jungle. Needless to say, the ladies looked absolutely stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra

This is again a second generation friendship, with Malhotra and Sridevi being besties before. Not only has Malhotra been hugely supportive of the young debutante, but also traced her special sartorial moments in his Instagram feed. Rarely has the actor made a red carpet appearance without a Manish Malhotra outfit to complement her look.

Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Rani and Sabyasachi’s friendship goes a long way. The designer was one of the few guests invited to Rani’s wedding with Aditya Chopra and he also designed her bridal outfit, shockingly, in just three hours. Not just that, the designer gifted his first ever designed jewellery to the Hichki actor, leaving her in tears. Rani is often seen wearing Sabya designs.

The Bachchans and Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The Bachchan clan has a special fondness for the designer duo, and from Big B to Shweta Nanda, the family often sports their designs. While one mostly sees Nanda dressed in iconic designs from the label, Amitabh Bachchan has also walked the ramp for the designers.

Bipasha Basu and Rocky Star

Almost every campaign of designer Rocky Star features Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Grover. The couple has often launched the designer’s collection, particularly memorable is his deodorant that was launched by Basu. The actor has also walked the ramp for Rocky many times and they are pretty strong on the social front as well, with the duo often hosting each other’s parties.

Got some major friendship goals yet? Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

