Friends The Reunion trailer: Jennifer Aniston opts for Rachel’s iconic look

American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S may have ended long back, but ever since news of the reunion was confirmed, excitement on social media has been palpable. Recently, the trailer for the same was released making fans of the show get into a tizzy. Amidst all the excitement, it was difficult to not notice that Jennifer Aniston, whose character Rachel Green went on to set fashion trends for years, was seen wearing a black sleeveless turtle neck top. And we are beyond excited.

If you have been a fan, you do not need to be reminded about Rachel’s iconic style. Turns out there is a page on Instagram dedicated to the costumes worn by the characters of the cult series. And in a post on Every Friends Outfit, managed by Emily Perry, the significance of Rachel ‘s turtle necks was dissected.

“Sleeveless. Turtleneck. Sweaters. The bread and butter of Rachel Green’s S6/S7 wardrobe. The reason this account exists. The reason for everything. Can one try to describe the uniqueness of a sleeveless turtleneck sweater? Hot as Satan’s undercarriage on the torso, scratchy and uncomfortable as it folds into your double chin, and the comfort that it’s doing absolutely nothing to cover your arms. Why do I love them so? Has to be Rachel Green. The legacy!” it read. We agree.

Here are some of the other turtleneck looks from the show.

Titled, The One Where They Get Back Together, the episode will stream on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27.